Here's How Much Bigger Pickup Trucks Have Gotten Over The Years

There is no doubt that Americans love pickup trucks, and the data continues to back it up. According to Good Car Bad Car, pickup trucks comprised over 20% of total U.S. automotive sales in 2022, up almost 4% from 2016. Not only has the pickup increased in popularity over the years, but it has also gotten much more prominent in size.

A 1970 Ford F-250 has a height of 72 inches, a width of 79.6 inches, and a length of 211 inches. Conversely, a 2024 Ford Super Duty F-250 King Ranch with a 4-door crew cab is larger at a height of 81.5 inches, a width of 105.9 inches, and a length of 250 inches. While the pickup in this example has grown across the board, the most significant difference is in the width, at over 26 inches.

The growing stature of new trucks has some concerned about their impact on the environment. However, there are several reasons why larger pickups aren't necessarily something to be worried about.