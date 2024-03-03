Here's How Much Bigger Pickup Trucks Have Gotten Over The Years
There is no doubt that Americans love pickup trucks, and the data continues to back it up. According to Good Car Bad Car, pickup trucks comprised over 20% of total U.S. automotive sales in 2022, up almost 4% from 2016. Not only has the pickup increased in popularity over the years, but it has also gotten much more prominent in size.
A 1970 Ford F-250 has a height of 72 inches, a width of 79.6 inches, and a length of 211 inches. Conversely, a 2024 Ford Super Duty F-250 King Ranch with a 4-door crew cab is larger at a height of 81.5 inches, a width of 105.9 inches, and a length of 250 inches. While the pickup in this example has grown across the board, the most significant difference is in the width, at over 26 inches.
The growing stature of new trucks has some concerned about their impact on the environment. However, there are several reasons why larger pickups aren't necessarily something to be worried about.
A shift toward family usage
Early trucks tended not to be viewed as a means to transport the family, so cabs were smaller with fewer seats. Now, with options like extended cab, crew cab, and extended crew cab, you can go from comfortably accommodating two or three passengers all the way up to six. While the larger cabins take some space away from the truck bed, the overall size of the pickup has increased as a result.
While SUVs have been a strong choice for families, pickups with more interior space have presented another option. The utility of a truck bed is undeniable and offers several hauling advantages for tradespeople and weekend warriors alike. With the ability to haul material and transport children to school comfortably, pickups have captured the attention of a growing market. For new buyers, it's crucial to understand every major pickup truck brand ranked from worst to best before you make a purchase.
Not just trucks have grown in size
While the focus is currently on the growth of pickup trucks, many other types of automobiles have also increased in dimensions over the years. For example, the Porsche 911 from 1981 sits at 51 inches high, 65 inches wide, and 168 inches long. Then compare it to the 2024 Carrera 2-door Coupe that's 51.1 inches high, 79.7 inches wide, and 177.9 inches long. The height hasn't changed much with the Porsche, but the width and length are substantially more significant in the new model than in the 1981 version.
There are practical reasons for vehicles, in general, getting larger over time, and one of them pertains to safety. Over the years, the automotive industry has had to conform to increasingly stricter crash test ratings and has developed new technology to help prevent injuries and death during collisions. Crumple zones help protect the driver and passengers during a crash by reducing the amount of force transferred into the vehicle. In order to create these crumple zones, the exterior dimensions of the cars and trucks needed to be increased. You should investigate which models are the most reliable pickup trucks of all time if you're considering buying a used vehicle.