Every Major Pickup Truck Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Pickup trucks are some of the most useful vehicles ever produced. They're designed to tow large things, carry a lot of stuff, and they're not so big or unwieldy that they can't be used for everyday tasks as well. Almost all modern trucks have 4x4 or at least all-wheel drive at minimum, making them great for light off-roading and bad weather. Sure, many have poor fuel economy, but electric and hybrid options are getting more plentiful to solve that issue as well. Their utility, matched with everyday prowess, is why so many people buy them.
As such, the competition is fierce in the pickup truck market. Over the last 10 years, high-end trucks have started climbing over the $100,000 MSRP price tag as they get increasingly powerful engines, more luxurious interior accommodations, and electrification. Even so, there are still plenty of options for under $30,000, which is arguably more important since that's more affordable and available for folks looking for a solid work truck. There are dozens of pickup truck makers across the world, but only a handful of them are serious competitors in the market.
These brands havel been around for ages, and the top of the rankings have been dueling it out for the best pickup truck for decades.
10. Hyundai
Hyundai hit the ground running when it released the Santa Cruz, a small truck that competes in the segment with the likes of the Ford Maverick. It has two main claims to fame. The first is that it's one of the few trucks with multiple trim options under $30,000 brand new. Secondly, it's the only truck that Hyundai produces, which is one of the reasons it's at the bottom of the list. That isn't to say Hyundai can't make a capable truck. It's just hard to compete with only one small, unibody truck.
The Santa Cruz is essentially a Hyundai Tucson with a pickup truck body and two powertrain options. The lower end has a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine capable of towing a minimum of 1,650 pounds. That increases to 5,000 pounds with the upgraded engine, trailer brakes, and all-wheel-drive. That puts it toward the bottom of the pickup truck hierarchy. However, the Santa Crus makes up for it by being comfortable to drive and it gets fairly good fuel efficiency for an ICE carvat 23 mpg.
Where the Santa Cruz excels is at being a good suburbanite truck. It fits in a two-car driveway without drama, but the open bed still lets you carry things home from your local Lowe's. It looks nice, and the upgraded engine is legitimately peppy with a respectable six-second 0-60 time. This is the kind of truck you buy if you really want an SUV but with a truck bed.
9. Jeep
Jeep is known moreso for its off-road prowess than it is for its pickup trucks. Much like Hyundai, Jeep only sells one pickup truck, the Jeep Gladiator. It has an interesting, boxy design with large wheels. It looks like something you'd see on a military base rather than the more elegantly designed pickups from other manufacturers on this list. That's part of what gives the Gladiator its charm. Under the hood, the truck sports a 3.6-liter V6 capable of towing up to 7,700 pounds when properly equipped, making it a decently capable truck.
It competes in the midsize truck segment with trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline. In terms of sheer power, it earns solid marks for its segment. There are nine different trim levels with the highest topping out at $54,575 MSRP. That's not bad compared to some other trucks on the list and the sheer number of trim levels means it's pretty easy to find a Gladiator with the right set of features. It also shares design elements with the Jeep Wrangler, which allows you to easily remove the doors and even the top in some models. Plus, the extra off-road features are nice to have.
Despite only having one truck like Hyundai, Jeep's offering couldn't be more different. The Jeep Gladiator is a more traditional take on the pickup truck with a focus on functionality. It's not perfect. For example, many reviews lament its slightly rough ride quality over certain types of pavement.
8. Nissan
Nissan has three trucks –the Frontier, the Titan, and the Titan XD. The Frontier is a midsize truck, the Titan is a full-size truck, and the Titan XD is a heavy-duty truck. That gives consumers a few options when shopping for a car on a Nissan dealership lot. The Frontier and the Titan move the most units, so most folks are choosing between those two. In terms of pricing, Nissan is in the middle of the pack. They don't have an offering below $30,000, but the highest is $60,000, which is cheaper than many competitors.
Nissan's pickup trucks are middle-of-the-road across the board. Most reviews give them fairly average scores. They're decently comfortable with good, but not great, functionality. The Frontier tows a maximum of 6,720 pounds while the Titan pulls 9,310 pounds. The Titan XD hits the 10,000-pound marker, but just barely. In a vacuum, those are good numbers, but competitors can pull more. Especially in the full-size segment, where other brands can do several thousand pounds more.
Nissan's strength is that they rely on tried-and-true technology. The Frontier sports a no-frills 3.8-liter V6 while the Titan and Titan XD house a 5.6-liter V8. There are no turbochargers, no electrification, and the designs are simple. That means Nissan isn't really competing with the latest and greatest that trucks have to offer. However, it also means that folks looking for a more predictable, traditional truck still have options.
7. Rivian
Rivian offers the R1T, and it's actually a decent truck. It's all-electric with enough battery capacity for an estimated 400 miles on a single charge. The Rivian R1T is the first all-electric truck to actually make it to market.
On paper, the truck has good specs. It can tow 11,000 pounds, which puts it on the upper half of the list in terms of tow capacity. The truck and bed are both equipped with clever storage solutions for a variety of use cases. Even the interior is quite nice. Rivian only makes one trim of the truck, so all buyers get the same one. It sells for $73,000, a better value than some other electric cars thanks to its versatility.
There are some question marks with Rivian. The truck launched in 2022, so there is no data on long-term reliability. In addition, people looking for a good, cheap pickup truck will need to look at another brand because Rivian doesn't have any variety in its lineup. Some folks may find it difficult to adjust to an EV lifestyle. Other than that, Rivian makes a pretty good truck.
6. Honda
Honda is one of the best automakers in the business, but it only makes one truck. The Honda Ridgeline is a good pickup truck. It's a unibody design much like the Hyundai Santa Cruz. That gives the Ridgeline some benefits compared to traditional body-on-frame trucks but also means that there are some things it doesn't do quite as well. Unlike the Santa Cruz, which launched within the last couple of years, Honda has been making the Ridgeline since 2006. Thus, Honda has had plenty of time to iterate and improve its offering.
Almost every Ridgeline ever produced has used a 3.5-liter V6 engine. Of course, improvements have been made over the years to keep the engine modern, but consistency is good. The truck competes in the midsize segment along with the Nissan Frontier and the Jeep Gladiator. Despite its competitively sized engine, the Ridgeline has a maximum tow rating of only 5,000 pounds, well below class leaders. That's mostly a consequence of its unibody construction.
Honda makes up for the lack of tow capacity in other ways. The Ridgeline is among the most comfortable riding trucks in its class. There is also excellent visibility, Honda's typically excellent interior space, and some neat tricks like a waterproof cargo box below the truck bed for added storage. The Ridgeline's maturity is enough to carry Honda further up the list than most one-truck auto brands, but ultimately, if you want something more powerful, you have to shop somewhere else.
5. GMC
GMC is one of the classic truck brands. As such, you get a few different options. The most popular truck in GMC's lineup is the Sierra. It comes in five trim levels that start at $37,200 and go up in price to $82,200. There is also the heavy-duty Sierra HD, the midsize GMC Canyon, and the $100,000 GMC Hummer EV Pickup for those who want to spend big. That gives GMC one of the most varied lineups of any brand on the list.
The GMC Sierra is the flagship product, and it has some serious specs. It can tow 13,200 pounds when fully equipped, which is just a few hundred pounds off from the Ford F-150's class-leading 14,000-pound tow rating. The truck also comes with a few engine options from a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder to the monstrously powerful 6.2-liter V8. The GMC Sierra 2500HD ups the ante with a 20,000-pound tow rating, which is only beaten by two other truck brands.
The other two trucks are less impressive. The Canyon only tows 7,700 pounds while the hyper-expensive Hummer EV Pickup does 7,500 pounds. However, both of those trucks are still good at other things. For example, the Canyon has a nicer ride quality while the hilariously named Watts to Freedom launch mode in the Hummer EV can propel it to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Each of GMC's products has its flaws, and the company doesn't have anything for budget shoppers.
4. Chevy
Chevy is one of the mainstays in the pickup truck market. Its iconic Silverado lineup is almost always on the cutting edge of truck design and functionality. Plus, the brand has several options in its lineup, including the Colorado, Silverado, Silverado HD, and the Silverado EV. Prices range from $29,200 for a base trim Colorado to an impressive $106,895 for a first-edition Silverado EV. There's a Chevy truck for almost any type of shopper, at least when it comes to price.
Chevy trucks in general have decent specs. They can tow as little as 7,700 pounds and as much as 20,000 pounds at the high end when properly equipped. Even the Silverado EV can do 10,000 pounds, which is more than most EV competitors. The company is remarkably consistent up and down its lineup. Chevy shares a lot of parts with GMC, so you'll get about the same level of comfort, quality, and capability as a GMC truck. However, the Silverado EV is, pound for pound, more capable than the Hummer EV Pickup in everything except raw horsepower.
You can't really go wrong with a Chevy truck. They look good, they drive well, and are reasonably reliable. Chevy did just redesign the Silverado for 2023, though, so long-term reliability numbers on that one aren't available yet. Chevy's strength is its level of choice. It has about as many choices as GMC, but Chevy trucks can be cheaper, appealing more to budget-oriented shoppers.
3. Toyota
Toyota is one of the most reliable auto brands in general, and its trucks are no different. Toyota makes two trucks, the Tacoma and the Tundra. The Tacoma is the smaller of the two and starts with a base MSRP of $30,390. Meanwhile, the Tundra starts at $38,965. There is also a Tundra Hybrid model that is more expensive than its ICE counterpart but makes up for it with more consistent fuel economy. Toyota doesn't offer any heavy-duty or small pickups, which limits customers in terms of choice. Luckily, Toyota makes up for it by making good trucks.
The Toyota Tacoma is the highest-selling midsize truck on the market, and it's easy to see why. It has reasonably good power from a fairly reliable 3.5-liter V6. The truck rides nicely, tows a reasonable 6,800 pounds, and comes in a variety of trim levels for a variety of shoppers. That includes the TRD Off-Road variant and the performance-oriented TRD Pro. Meanwhile, the Tundra is also capable, with an 11,000-pound tow rating, several trims to choose from, and the optional hybrid variant adds even more power.
The great thing about Toyota trucks is that you can't go wrong either way. No matter which variant you choose, you're getting a capable truck that will last a long time. The Tacoma is facing stiffer competition in the midsize truck market these days, especially from Ford and Jeep, but it's still the frontrunner in that space for right now.
2. Ram
The Ram brand is synonymous with the pickup truck, especially given that Dodge spun the brand off specifically to sell pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 is one of the most iconic trucks on the list. It sells like hotcakes, is very capable, and there are a couple of different variants depending on what you want. Ram also sells the 2500 and the 3500, which are heavy-duty trucks that tow more than everyone else except Ford's offerings.
What makes Ram pickups great is that they mix capability with creature comforts as well as, if not better than, any other truck brand. The Ram 1500 is often referred to as the most comfortable pickup truck to drive with its surprisingly excellent ride quality for a large truck. In addition, the 1500 comes with four engine options, including a diesel engine and a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 on the TRX trim. Ram also sells the 2500 and 3500, which are some of the most capable heavy-duty trucks you can buy. They are two of only five consumer-oriented trucks capable of towing north of 20,000 pounds.
The only real downside to Ram trucks is the price. Starting MSRP is north of $40,000 and can reach nearly $90,000 when fully equipped. The heavy-duty trucks go for even more. There is also a Ram 1500 EV in the works for 2024, so Ram is working to electrify its lineup a little bit. There isn't much wrong with Ram outside of having nothing for budget shoppers.
1. Ford
Ford trucks tow more than any other brand. The brand also offers ample selection. The F-150 is among the most popular vehicles of all time, even when you include cars. The Ford Maverick is an excellent budget option that starts under $25,000. Ford has even begun competing in the midsize segment again with the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger in 2022. The company's heavy-duty pickup trucks have truly impressive capabilities. Ford rounds out its lineup with its very expensive, but also ambitious F-150 Lightning, a full EV truck.
The Ford F-150 is the crown jewel in Ford's lineup. It has no less than seven engine options, including a hybrid 3.5-liter V6. Its 14,000-pound tow capacity is the highest in its segment. Ford rounds it out with a flexible interior space, surprisingly good comfort, and excellent tech. It's very clear where Ford's R&D money goes and it's to the F-150. This is extended to the F-150 Lightning, which can power your entire house during a power outage. Ford just doesn't miss with these trucks and it shows.
That said, Ford is far from flawless. The Ford Ranger is fairly mediocre for a midsize truck and is often beaten out by competitors in terms of ride comfort and quality. Meanwhile, the Ford Maverick is cheap but faces stiff competition from the Hyundai Santa Cruz and the Honda Ridgeline. Not every Ford truck is the best option at every price point. However, it's almost always competitive.