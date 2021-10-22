2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate and Denali AT4X – Setting New Standards

General Motors recently unveiled two new trim models of its 2022 Sierra 1500 half-ton truck. The all-new Sierra Denali Ultimate is moving the goalpost in the luxury department, making it the most advanced and luxuriously appointed Denali ever. On the other hand, the first-ever Sierra AT4X offers better off-road capabilities with a luxurious twist.

“With the 2022 Sierra, GMC is offering customers more advanced technologies, upscale appointments, and increased capability across the Sierra lineup, including the all-new Sierra Denali ultimate and AT4X,” said Duncan Alfred, global vice president of GMC and Buick.

The 2022 GMC Sierra gets a couple of mild exterior and interior updates across the lineup. All models get a new front grille and new headlights with animated welcome lighting. Inside, the new Sierra receives a new 12.3-inch diagonal and digital instrument cluster and a redesigned center console, the latter housing a new 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen display. The driver also gets a 15-inch multi-color heads-up display.

The 2022 Sierra Denali Ultimate is the most luxurious ever made. It has a Vader chrome grille and bespoke 22-inch semi-gloss black wheels to differentiate it from other Sierras. It also gets Vader chrome GMC logos and unique front fender trim. The ultimate Sierra also has a six-way MultiPro tailgate, power assist steps, and Denali Premium Suspension with adaptive ride control to ensure a cottony-soft ride when you need it most.

Meanwhile, the interior is resplendent in the finest full-grain cowhide and open-pore Paldao wood trim with a darkened finish and laser-etched renditions of Mount Denali. As expected, you’ll find full-gran leather on the door panels, instrument panel, and console lid, while it also gets a premium microsuede headliner like in an expensive German car. The standard equipment list includes 16-way power and massaging front seats, a 12-speaker Bose audio system (surround sound and a subwoofer), a digital rear mirror, and a power sunroof.

The GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate has a 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, pumping out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via standard 4WD (with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case) and a 10-speed automatic gearbox. What’s more, Sierra Denali Ultimate comes with a three-year subscription to GM’s enhanced Super Cruise, now equipped with trailering-capable technology and up to 14 available camera views – including the spooky Transparent Trailer view.

In addition, Sierra Denali Ultimate has GMC Pro Safety, including automatic high beams, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane change alert, side blind zone alert, and many more. The Denali Ultimate starts at $80,395 (including destination) and arrives at dealerships by early 2022.

On the other end of the spectrum is the GMC Sierra AT4X. GM calls it a “balanced execution that delivers advanced off-road capability when called upon without compromising the on-road comfort, tech, towing, and payload capability.” The hardware includes a standard 6.2-liter V8 engine with a 10-speed automatic, Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers with bespoke springs, front and rear e-locking differentials, a two-speed transfer case, 18-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler mud tires, and specific off-road suspension and chassis tuning.

It also gets bespoke exterior and interior trimmings like dual-projector LED headlights, new paint colors (Titanium Rush Metallic, Dynamic Blue Metallic, and Desert Sand Metallic), and a leather-wrapped interior with technical leather accents with white piping and red stitching. It also has a 12.-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 15-inch heads-up display. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard in both Sierra Denali Ultimate and Sierra AT4X.

GM also tinkered with the optional 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel mill, both available for the 2022 Sierra 1500. The 2.7-liter now pumps out 420 pound-feet of torque, a 20-percent increase over the outgoing version. The gas engine also has a 30-percent stiffer crankshaft to reduce engine noise while raising the torque output.

GM’s 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel now outputs 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque if you like a diesel Sierra. Equipped with the max tow package, you pull up to 13,200 pounds with the diesel engine, 4,000 pounds more than the outgoing Sierra.

The 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X has a base price of $74,995. Both the Sierra Denali Ultimate and AT4X are now available for early reservations.