2021 GMC Sierra now available with advanced trailering technology

The 2021 GMC Sierra is now offered with a bevy of available trailering technology. Available on both the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD, GMC’s newest array of customer-focused trailering equipment allows you to tow with confidence.

“Trailering is essential for pickup truck customers. More than half of our Sierra customers use their trucks to primarily tow equipment for outdoor adventures,” said Rich Latek, GMC Marketing Director. “We continually listen to customer feedback, which tells us they want class-leading safety, technology and comfort to tow what they need, whether it’s a boat, an RV or a trailer hauling off-road toys.”

New for 2021 is GMC’s Trailer Length Indicator and Jack-Knife Alert. The former enables when the turn signal is activated while driving forward. In turn, the center display screen displays a red overlay, which is approximately twice the length of the trailer while showing other vehicles within the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Jack-Knife Alert automatically tracks the position of the trailer relative to the position of the vehicle. An alert is displayed when the front of the trailer approaches too close to the rear of the vehicle, notifying the driver of a potential (and hazardous) jack-knife situation.

Both features are welcome additions to GMC’s current lineup of advanced trailering technology. The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD are also available with Rear Trailer View. But this time around, the feature comes with a new Trailer-Angle Indicator to make backing up a breeze.

On the other hand, Rear Side View Enhancement provides a split view of the left and right sides of your truck and the trailer based on the trailer’s angle. You can also get Cargo Bed View enhancement with bed hitch guidance. This neat feature allows you to hook up or align a trailer with the help of camera views from the center console screen.

Additionally, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 receives additional updates. GMC’s MultiPro Tailgate is now offered on the SLE and Elevation trim, while the Sierra 1500 AT4 now comes with 20-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires and high-clearance step boards. The venerable 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine option is now $1,500 less compared to last year’s model. Interestingly enough, the diesel engine is only $995 above the available 5.3-liter V8 motor.

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 HD and Sierra HD are available to order now.