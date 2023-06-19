5 Massive Street-Legal Trucks That Are As Close As You'll Get To Driving A Tank

People are bonkers for monster trucks. On almost any night around the country, you can attend an event showcasing these enormous beasts. And it appears that truck manufacturers have noticed because massive street-legal trucks that wouldn't look out of place at a Monster Jam event are readily available.

We're not talking about a Ford F-250 Super Duty, Dodge Mega Cab RAM 3500, or a ho-hum Humvee. While those are indeed big, there are much, much larger. In fact, someone could just as easily swap out these on our list because so many "monster" trucks are being made. Apparently, there's no such thing as too big.

To help parse the data and keep this list as clean as possible, we're taking the literal approach and only picking trucks. Getting SUVs involved would make things messy and confusing. Take, for instance, the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6. While technically a unibody on a truck frame, it's still based mainly on the G63, an SUV.

Given that, these behemoth trucks must be as massive as a tank, and if they look like one, all the better. Our street-legal tank's overall height and width are as crucial as the size and power of its engine.