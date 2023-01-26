The True Value Behind Shaquille O'Neal's Impressive Car Collection

After first entering the NBA draft in 1992, Shaquille O'Neal quickly established himself as one of the sport's best athletes. With stints at Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Shaq's rise to the top earned him a considerable fortune, although he became known for spending vast amounts of money as quickly as he earned it. Since his retirement from the league in 2011, Shaq has turned his attention to commentating, as well as entering a number of lucrative side ventures to keep the cash coming in.

It seems he's always busy, whether he's becoming the new voice of Alexa or promoting a crypto exchange whose collapse landed him in a messy (and potentially very costly) lawsuit. He still seems to find time to keep adding to his car collection though, not that he needed to. Shaq's fleet of exotics and custom cars is already enough to make most of his NBA peers green with envy, and the combined value of these cars is more than many players will make over their whole careers. O'Neal often puts his cars up for sale once he's lost interest in them, but he nearly always makes up for it by having a few more on order at any given time. Here's a few of his best from over the years.