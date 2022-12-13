10 Celebs Involved In The FTX Crash

It's not been a good few weeks for Sam Bankman-Fried. After the collapse of FTX and SBF's subsequent failure to secure a bailout, the fallen crypto magnate has claimed he has almost nothing left in his bank account. However, that's likely to be the least of his worries, as he's currently facing potential criminal charges in the U.S., with calls for him to be hauled in front of Congress to explain why billions of dollars of user funds appear to have vanished into thin air. After interviewing him through Twitter Spaces, YouTube crypto investigator Coffeezilla even claims to have gotten SBF to admit to fraud, with the former CEO saying FTX funds were not kept separate from each other in an apparent violation of the company's own Terms of Service.

To add to his woes, a class action lawsuit was recently filed in the state of Florida which accused Bankman-Fried, along with a litany of famous faces that have previously endorsed FTX, of several violations of Florida law. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants violated both the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, and asks for compensation on behalf of all affected investors. The case was recently assigned a judge and it appears that summons will be issued shortly, so these 10 celebs had better make sure their lawyers are on speed dial.