The Meteoric Rise And Fall Of Sam Bankman-Fried

The kind of situation that seems to be developing at FTX is not unique to cryptocurrency, nor to the financial industry in general. Large banks and investment firms have been collapsing for centuries, often with more dire global consequences than FTX's bankruptcy will have. The most famous recent example is Lehman Brothers, which went bust in 2008 and is now seen as the largest institutional casualty of the subprime mortgage crisis. The bank was the fourth largest in the United States and was widely seen as "too big to fail" but failed pretty spectacularly when the U.S. Government refused to bail it out (via Investopedia). Then there is financial fraud, which also happens even in heavily regulated markets. Jordan Belfort's pump-and-dump scam inspired a book that would later become the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, and Bernie Madoff managed to set up the largest Ponzi scheme in history decades after Charles Ponzi became so famous for the exact same scam that his name ended up attached to it forever.

Compared to the financial and securities sectors where those scams and failures took place, the Cryptocurrency market is basically the Wild West. National regulations on crypto exist in many countries, with some nations banning it outright, and the United States has both federal and state-level regulations relating to crypto, how it is traded, and how it is taxed. However, the market is nowhere near as highly regulated as other financial services, and many enthusiasts have strongly resisted regulation every step of the way. In addition to the lack of regulation is the market's volatility. Cryptocurrency is known for its huge, unpredictable, swings, which means you could make a fortune very quickly or lose everything in the same space of time.