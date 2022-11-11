FTX Files For Bankruptcy As Bankman-Fried Resigns

FTX, the high-flying cryptocurrency exchange platform established by Sam Bankman-Fried, has filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure funding in the face of a liquidity crisis. According to an official press release shared on Twitter by FTX, Bankman-Fried has resigned as the CEO of FTX Group, which includes the namesake cryptocurrency exchange, its venture arm, and Alameda Research, among nearly 130 companies under the umbrella.

To recall, Alameda research is said to the company that triggered the domino effect and eventually spelled doom for its sister companies. According to balance sheets obtained by CoinDesk, a significant portion of Alameda's worth was tied to FTT, the cryptocurrency token offered by FTX. Soon after it was reported that regulatory agencies are looking into the FTX saga, Alameda's website was taken private.

As for the troubled founder, who witnessed a 94% drop in his wealth within a few days, Bankman-Fried will still assist with the bankruptcy proceedings moving ahead. Regarding the bankruptcy filing, FTX Group's newly-appointed chief John J. Ray III mentioned that "the immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders."