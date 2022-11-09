Binance Confirms The FTX Acquisition Won't Happen After All

Merely a day after Binance announced plans to acquire troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the company says it is backing out of the anticipated deal. In an official statement posted on Twitter, Binance says it nixed the acquisition plans in the wake of news reports covering "mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations" into FTX. Binance says it was planning to rescue FTX customers, especially those holding FTX tokens called FTT, but the issues at hand are allegedly beyond help or recovery. CEO Changpeng Zhao also tweeted the internal note regarding the canceled FTX plans that were shared internally a few hours ago.

As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of https://t.co/FQ3MIG381f. — Binance (@binance) November 9, 2022

It mentions that Binance had no idea about the fund-related irregularities at FTX and that Zhao was surprised when FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried called him with an offer to rescue FTX from the verge of an impending collapse. Zhao has advised FTT coin holders against trading their crypto assets. In the meanwhile, multiple users have tweeted that their crypto withdrawals at FTX are not proceeding. FTX's official website currently has a red banner that says it is currently unable to process withdrawals, and it also asks users to stay away from fresh deposits. Multiple crypto outlets also claim that the FTX chief has already filed for bankruptcy (via Twitter).