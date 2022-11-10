US DOJ Wants Binance To Reveal What It Learned About FTX

The United States Department of Justice, among other authorities, reportedly reached out to Binance and asked what it learned about FTX following short-lived acquisition chatter that met its doom within a couple of days. Earlier this week, Binance announced plans to acquire rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX to save the latter from imploding due to a liquidity crunch.

Soon after, reports emerged that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Justice Department had expanded their investigation into the beleaguered crypto exchange over allegations of mishandling customer funds. It appears that those rumors may have at least some truth to them. The Information claims that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried invested millions into venture capital giants like Sequoia and Paradigm, which were also early backers of the crypto exchange. In the wake of the Binance-FTX deal falling apart, Bankman-Fried tweeted that he takes the responsibility for all the troubles and that "doing right by the users" was his top priority. Talking about his mistakes running FTX, he wrote that "poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts meant that I was substantially off on my sense of users' margin."