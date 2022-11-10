How Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall Could Have Been A Big Problem For Elon Musk

Whenever it seems like the media marketplace has hit some kind of cosmic limitation on complicated business pertaining to Elon Musk, somehow reality provides. For instance, it turns out Sam Bankman-Fried of the collapsing, possibly felonious FTX cryptocurrency exchange, could have owned a sizable chunk of Musk's mess had events turned out just a little bit differently.

First, a fast recap. Elon Musk bought Twitter. Chaos ensued. Right now, we're hesitant to say whether Twitter will survive the acquisition, let alone prognosticate a probable outcome. Meanwhile, a massive user exodus from the FTX crypto exchange has left the company scrambling for funds to cash out its customers. Sources indicate something to the effect of a $9 billion shortfall. People involved with FTX, particularly Sam Bankman-Fried, are facing serious legal action (via Reuters) and the exchange's best chance of rescue, purchase of its outstanding tokens by competing exchange Binance, just pulled out.

In short, it's been an eventful few weeks for global business, and there's lots of red meat for us lucky suckers in the media. That said, we can only dream of the newsworthy nonsense that might have ensued had those two catastrophes somehow synergized – and it nearly happened.