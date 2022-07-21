Telsa Just Made A Head-Turning Decision About Bitcoin

Tesla's Q2 financial report includes an announcement that it has dumped nearly 75% of its Bitcoin holdings. Or to put it more appropriately given the current crypto industry meltdown, Tesla cashed out with $936 million worth of its Bitcoin assets, labeling it as "Bitcoin impairment" in its Q2 2022 release, following a fat investment worth $1.5 billion in 2021.

"Tesla's goal is to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy. Cryptocurrency is a sideshow to the sideshow. So, cryptocurrency is not something we think about a lot," Musk answered in response to a query during the earnings calls, adding that sustainability was the core focus of the company. Further, Musk also gave an alternative rationale behind the company's decision to lighten up on its Bitcoin holdings, and a note about one other key crypto.

"We were uncertain as to when the COVID lockdowns in China would alleviate. So it was important for us to maximize our cash position," Musk explained. However, that doesn't mean it's the end of the Bitcoin journey for Tesla. The Tesla chief hinted that the cash out should not be seen as an official brand verdict when it was just a smart business move based on liquidity concerns. Notably, Musk added that the company was open to increasing its Bitcoin investments in the near future. And just to send home the message that Tesla hasn't given up entirely on its crypto ambitions, Musk made clear that the carmaker is still holding on tight to its Dogecoin stash.