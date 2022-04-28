Why One Of The World's Poorest Countries Made Bitcoin An Official Currency

In a move that is being hailed as yet another crucial step toward the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, the Central African Republic has voted to pass a bill that legalizes using bitcoin as an official currency in the country. Known for producing gold and diamonds, the country's adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender happened after lawmakers passed a bill unanimously in the parliament. In doing that, CAR also became only the second country in the world after El Salvador to embrace cryptocurrency.

The move has baffled crypto experts, but a statement from the President of CAR's office notes that adopting Bitcoin as a legal currency puts the nation "on the map of the world's boldest and most visionary countries," according to BBC. Obed Namsio, who serves as the chief of staff for President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, told Reuters that passing the landmark legislation would open up new opportunities for the country. Namsio further added that using Bitcoin as a legal currency has the President's approval because the decision "will improve the living conditions of Central African citizens."

Just how that is going to happen remains in question. One of the most sparsely populated countries in the world, CAR has an extremely low percentage of people that can access the internet. And since all bitcoin-related transactions require an internet connection to register the whole financial process on the blockchain, explaining Bitcoin's transformational power to citizens of CAR is an uphill task that seems predominantly brimming with rhetoric instead of practicality.