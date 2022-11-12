FTX Looks Into Unauthorized Transactions; Report Indicates At Least $1b In Missing Customer Funds

The problems surrounding the collapse of crypto-trading firm FTX continue to escalate with an alleged "hack" now responsible for the disappearance of hundreds of millions — perhaps billions — of dollars worth of user funds. FTX, which was co-owned by "King of Crypto" Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy on Friday following a liquidity crisis and the collapse of a buy-out attempt by rival trading platform Binance. Initially, withdrawals were paused and customers were warned of the risks of putting any more money into the platform.

Now, Bankman-Fried, who has reportedly lost over 94% of his net worth in just a few short days, has to deal with a federal probe into his failing companies and an angry customer base that may have witnessed their savings evaporate. According to Reuters, Bankman-Fried transferred up to $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Alameda Research, a trading company he also owns. Once source suggests up to 20%, or $2 billion, was moved, while other sources indicate at least $1 billion of that money is now unaccounted for. More money may have disappeared after the company was targeted in an alleged "hack."