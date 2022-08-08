How Sam Bankman-Fried Became A Crypto Billionaire In Just A Few Short Years

In a relatively short time, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of FTX, the world's third-largest crypto exchange (via CoinMarketCap), became one of the richest men in the world — and, according to some, is the next Warren Buffet (via Fortune). For a man that is running a $40 billion crypto empire, his casual appearance and lifestyle are a paradox. He is known for his wild mop of curly hair and intentionally casual attire, donning t-shirts and shorts on most occasions. He drives a Toyota Corolla and shares a penthouse in the Bahamas (where FTX is based) with 10 other roommates (via Bloomberg). But make no mistake, this billionaire is out to take the crypto world by storm.

The 30-year-old is famous for his desire to give away all of his earnings in a bid to improve the world. According to Bloomberg, he wants to donate 1% of his earnings — or $100,000 — a year at a minimum. Let's dive deep to see how this young MIT graduate with no prior crypto experience was able to dominate the industry and earn his billions.