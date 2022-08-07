Why This Crypto Billionaire Plans To Only Keep 1% Of His Earnings

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is the CEO of the world's second-largest crypto exchange, and one of the wealthiest men in the world. The 30-year-old started FTX in 2019, and in less than three years, built a $40 billion business. His headquarters is in Nassau, Bahamas, where he also lives, according to The New York Times.

In a talk at a recent Crypto Bahamas conference, he shared his early experiences in the cryptocurrency industry. According to him, he didn't know much about Bitcoin when he started but noticed that the crypto market had inefficiencies. So, he founded a crypto trading firm, Alameda Research, in 2017 to capitalize on these inefficiencies. He and his team saw that bitcoin prices in Japan were 10% higher than in the United States, and he could profit by buying it at a cheaper rate and selling it in Japan. It sounded simple, but in reality, it was complex to pull off given that crypto markets were often seen as nefarious in the financial sector at the time (via The New York Times).

There were some infrastructure problems, including issues with finding banks in Japan to facilitate back-and-forth money transfers. However, they were able to resolve them and Bloomberg reports that at its highest, Alameda was sending $15 million between Japan and the United States, earning $1.5 million. It was only weeks before the company earned about $20 million in profit. That was when Bankman-Fried and his colleagues decided to build their own cryptocurrency exchange platform.