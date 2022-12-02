Sam Bankman-Fried Has Almost Nothing Left After FTX Collapse

Fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried has almost nothing left in his wallet following the monumental collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency empire, or so he claims. In his first public appearance following the FTX implosion, Bankman-Fried talked extensively about the whole saga in a rather revealing interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times's DealBook event. The whole interview is available here alongside the transcript. What really stood out was Bankman-Fried's admission that he is virtually broke.

When asked how much money he still has left, Bankman-Fried curtly replied that he had "close to nothing." The former Prince Charming of the crypto industry further added that "everything was in the company." However, the wayward ways in which the company's finances were regulated remain a puzzle, both for its new management as well as regulators that are also investigating the possibility of a hack.

"A substantial amount of assets have either been stolen or are missing," a partner at the law firm representing FTX was quoted as saying by The New York Times. A couple of weeks ago, Reuters put the value of the missing customer assets at $1 billion, but the value could very well reach the $2 billion mark. Interestingly, a Semafor report claims that Bankman-Fried has stake worth around $100 million in Twitter, a claim which the company's new CEO Elon Musk denied.