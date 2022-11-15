FTX Creditors Could Number Over 1 Million, According To Bankruptcy Filing

Three-year-old cryptocurrency exchange FTX is bankrupt, and a court update filed on November 14 says that over one million creditors are owed money in the case. FTX had just filed its bankruptcy declaration on November 11 and, at the time, believed the number of creditors to be around 100,000.

According to the court documents, FTX was the second-largest crypto exchange in the world, but a "severe liquidity crisis" prompted the need for an emergency bankruptcy. Co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down from his role on the date the bankruptcy was filed, allowing a "restructuring executive" to take his place. Even rival exchange Binance was unwilling to throw FTX a raft. Last week it withdrew from a plan to acquire Bankman-Fried's failing company, citing concerns of "mishandled customer funds and alleged U.S. agency investigations."

FTX says it has been working with "dozens" of regulatory agencies at the international, federal, and state levels to remediate the bankruptcy, including the U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Commodity Futures Commission.

People who traded on FTX are likely to be designated as unsecured creditors. In the filing, the exchange's lawyers said there are only an estimated 20 "significant" unsecured creditors. Administrative and ops-related debts, such as payroll and suppliers, are usually satisfied before unsecured creditors in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy (via the American Bankruptcy Institute).