Who Is Caroline Ellison And How Is She Involved In FTX?

Amidst the media furore around the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, several figures have occupied the spotlight. Most notable, of course, is ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, at whose feet much of the company's mismanagement and potential malfeasance has been laid. Media outlets, SlashGear included, have also reported on John J. Ray III, the exchange's new CEO, an insolvency expert tasked, more or less, to sort out the mess.

However, a major player in the disaster has remained wisely silent. Caroline Ellison, former CEO of quantitative trading firm Alameda Research, is fundamental to the FTX story. Bankman-Fried founded Alameda and, even as he shifted his focus to FTX, he seems to have retained free access to that company's coffers. Per anonymous sources at CoinDesk, Ellison and Bankman-Fried were also romantically involved at various times during their working relationship.

So who is Ellison, anyway? What's her involvement with FTX? Here's what we know.