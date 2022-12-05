Sam Bankman-Fried Says He's Willing To Testify About FTX Mess Before Congress

The first week of December kicked off with a heated session among the U.S. Congress, and at the center of the debate was the pectacular downfall of the crypto exchange FTX. A hearing in the near future might also feature the company's fallen CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Once hailed as the prince of cryptoverse with a net worth of over $22 billion, Bankman-Fried is currently staring at criminal charges, but he says he is open to fielding questions at a Congressional hearing.

The House Financial Services Committee is planning to host a series of hearings starting Dec. 13 to discuss the general state of the crypto winter, how it's robbing people of their life savings, discussing a tighter regulatory framework, and of course, holding the stakeholders accountable.

Responding to a tweet by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who serves as the chair of House Financial Services Committee, Bankman-Fried replied that he wasn't sure about testifying before Congress by Dec. 13, but added that he will when he has finished "reviewing what happened." On Dec. 1, members of the Senate Agriculture Committee made it clear while speaking to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam that they expect to hear from the fallen FTX chief and the top minds at Alameda research soon, reports Reuters.