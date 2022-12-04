The FTX Collapse Explained: What Really Happened?

The collapse of FTX, once the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has sent shockwaves across the industry. The brainchild of Sam Bankman-Fried, the company witnessed a meteoric rise, but the fall was even more spectacular. Run by a group of friends living in a lavish Bahamas penthouse, Bankman-Fried became the darling of crypto stakeholders.

The son of Stanford Law professors, the young crypto trailblazer was already worth $22.5 billion at the age of 29 and had more than his fair share of glowing profiles written in the news. In an interview with Financial Times, Bankman-Fried boldly claimed that FTX could one day consider buying giants like Goldman Sachs and the CME group.

He further garnered a cult following with his modest lifestyle, which was all about loose tees, following a vegan diet, and driving a Toyota Corolla. Bankman-Fried also signed The Giving Pledge, committing to give away a majority of his wealth to charitable causes, and he also appeared in a video that introduced him as "The Most Generous Billionaire."

Talking to Bloomberg, he stunningly claimed that "If you mark everything to market, I do believe at one point my net worth got to $100 billion." That's a lot of money, considering the core FTX exchange business only hit a peak market value of $32 billion. But it only makes the tale of Bankman-Fried's fall from the heavens even more awe-inspiring. So, how did he squander all that fame and fortune?