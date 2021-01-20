The 2021 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is a Ram TRX with 1,012 horsepower

Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) is expanding its lineup of modified Ram TRX monster trucks with the 2021 Mammoth 1000. According to Hennessey, its latest creation “brings all other trucks to their knees” (except the gargantuan Hennessey Mammoth 6×6, of course) with a combination of blistering pace, a high-strung supercharged V8 engine, and impressive all-conquering, all-terrain capabilities.

“The Ram 1500 TRX is exciting in stock configuration, but I’m seeking extraordinary,” said John Hennessey, Founder and CEO of HPE. “The Mammoth 1000 upgrades completely transform this impressive pickup into something astonishingly powerful, visually exciting, and indisputably unique.”

It’s only fitting to start with what makes the Mammoth 1000 the big daddy of Ram TRX trucks. As if the stock 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 is not enough, HPE threw in a slew of upgrades to the already-potent motor. You’ll find a new 2.65-liter supercharger under the hood along with stainless steel long tube headers, high-flow mid pipes, upgraded higher-flow fuel injectors, and new pulleys to deal with all that extra horsepower.

Hennessey claims 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque with its new supercharged V8, more than the stock output of 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. With that much power, the Mammoth 1000 goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.2-seconds and completes the quarter-mile in 11.4-seconds @ 120 mph, all while retaining the standard eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive system from factory.

Other upgrades include custom Mammoth front and rear bumpers, new LED front markers, a retractable bed cover, and new electronic fold-out steps. The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is riding on 20-inch 10-spoke wheels (wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires), a 2.5-inch lift kit, and a front suspension leveling kit.

The good news? All these turnkey upgrades come with a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty. Hennessey is only making 200 units of its Ram TRX Mammoth 1000 for 2021, making it a limited-edition model. Base prices for Mammoth 1000 starts at $135,350 – excluding delivery charges – but includes the price of a 2021 Ram TRX. Hennessey also has a milder (and more affordable) version called the Mammoth 900 with 918 horsepower of supercharged V8 goodness.