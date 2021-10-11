Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept is your home away from home

Ford is debuting an off-the-grid concept vehicle based on its newest 2022 Expedition Timberline, the most rugged and off-road capable Expedition SUV. Ford is showcasing its latest creation at the Overland Expo East at Oak Ridge Estates in Arrington, Virginia, and at the incoming Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas from November 2 to 5, 2021.

Starting with the all-new Ford Expedition Timberline with 10.6-inches of ground clearance, Ford raised the suspension by an additional two inches to make it more capable over challenging environments. The concept now has bespoke 2.5-inch Fox shock absorbers with Dual Speed Compression adjusters and remote reservoirs on all four corners, capable of offering superior damping and wheel articulation when the going gets rough.

Next, it gains new 17-inch Method Race Wheels (with Bead Grip technology) wrapped in chunkier 35-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires. Also included are DeeZee Rock Rail Hoop Steps and factory Forgeg Green paint with groovy CG Detroit body wrapping. “The Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept provides a futuristic view of how family adventurers can potentially get even more out of an Expedition Timberline, including the absolute best mobile basecamp,” said Robert Varto, program manager of the concept.

With the promise of being an ideal off-road mobile campsite, the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept comes with dealer-available accessories from the Ford Outfitter collection. The package includes a Thule Tepui Explorer tend with crossbars, a 180-degree awning from the Overland Vehicle Systems’ Nomadic collection, and a Wild Land portable privacy shower room. It also has an EZ Stak aluminum dual-storage drawer, a custom two-person Luno mattress with window shades, and a portable USB fan.

The Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept also has a Turtleback Expedition Series Trailer with the same wheels and tires as the concept. The trailer packs a two-burner propane stove, a deep-well sink, a pancake fuel, two drop-down tables, a 42-gallon water tank, and a six-gallon water heater with an external shower hookup. Illumination is courtesy of a 50-inch Rigid light bar above the windshield, a 20-inch Rigid light bar below the front grille, Rigid spotlights on the wheel wells, and a D-SS Rigid side shooter cube lights on the hood.

It may be a concept, but the Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid feels closer to reality than you might think. Will Ford offer the same off-the-grid package in its newest Explorer Timberline? We’ll have to wait and see.