2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Review: Was It Worth The Wait?
The Mazda CX-50 has been a solid choice since its launch in 2022 when it comes to crossovers, with great handling, a comprehensive feature list, and class-leading towing ability. However, the absence of a hybrid option was a glaring omission. For the 2025 model year, Mazda has fixed that, and you'll be able to get your hands on a hybrid version of the small SUV.
A hybrid seems like a natural option for Mazda's small SUV. It's a segment that lends itself well to economical vehicles, not to mention a highly competitive class with strong efforts from Toyota, Kia, and Subaru going head to head with Mazda in terms of price and specifications. The 2025 CX-50 Hybrid I tested was the "Premium Plus" trim which has a base price of $40,050.
There are cheaper options, with the most basic "Preferred" trim starting at $33,970 and the mid-level "Premium" trim priced from $37,400. But the big question is, after nearly three years of the gas-only CX-50, was its hybrid variant worth the wait?
Solid styling inside and out
While it does have the familiar silhouette of a crossover–leading to complaints by some that such vehicles are basically all the same but with a different badge these days–there are a few exterior touches yo make the Mazda stand out. The headlights are narrow and aggressive, there are some subtle lines that visually stretch the hood and give it a sportier feel. From certain angles, it looks closer to a sporty touring model than a crossover.
Inside, expect the sort of luxury touches you tend to find in far more expensive vehicles. The leather upholstery feels very high quality, and while a good amount of plastic is used, none of it has that cheap, hollow feeling you tend to find when manufacturers are cutting corners. Orange contrast stitching in the CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus I tested was another premium touch.
In terms of practicality, you get two rows and a very generous amount of space in the back. More than you would get from a three-row mid-sized SUV with its back seats up, and not too far off what those models provide when their back row is down. The interior is also spacious, with enough room in the second row for an average fully grown adult to sit comfortably, even if you have someone pretty tall up front.
You're likely familiar with the powertrain
The powertrain is identical to the four-cylinder hybrid system you'll find in the electrified Toyota RAV4. The engine is supplemented by three electric motors, producing 219 horsepower in total. This is significantly more than the 187 horsepower offered by the basic ICE-model but less than the 256 horsepower the turbocharged CX-50 boasts. While relatively small, the electric contribution does provides a valuable service, with the hybrid CX-50 shifting from a standing start or low speed very quickly. That's handy when pulling off a ramp or trying to dart in-between traffic, though things can drag once you're past 40 mph.
Sport mode smooths things out a little, though fuel economy will suffer in the process. That's a big deal, since fuel economy is one of the CX-50 Hybrid's key selling points. The EPA rated the CX-50 Hybrid at a combined 38 mpg; in practice, I fell a little short of that, averaging roughly 34 mpg during my testing. Then again, I wasn't driving particularly economically. It's also significantly better than the 26-ish mpg that the ICE equivalents get. It's certainly one of the most economical vehicles on the market whatever you do.
The motors may give it an edge over the turbo variant off the line, but beyond that the turbo still has the edge if power is your primary concern. Mazda reckons the hybrid element will boost range by up to 100 miles when compared to the "naturally aspirated CX-50 2.5 S models" the manufacturer offers. Of course, your individual driving style is going to play a large role in that.
It handles very well
If Mazda does one thing well, it's handling, and the CX-50 Hybrid is no exception. While it doesn't quite have the go-kart feel of something like a Miata, the crossover's steering is still highly responsive and accurate. It feels supremely agile, and you can maneuver it with a lot of confidence.
The CX-50 Hybrid also has a bit of a class-based advantage here. Crossovers are notably smaller than their full-fat SUV brethren, which makes tight turns, parking, and fitting through narrow gaps, pretty much effortless.
Part of it may be due to the better weight distribution the motors and battery pack provide, allowing for a very well balanced vehicle. This seems to more than make up for the extra weight when compared to the ICE version of the CX-50. The hybrid also comes with AWD as standard, a boon in areas with harsh weather and unconventional road surfaces.
The Premium Plus trim comes with 19-inch Hybrid "Aero" wheels as standard, while both other trims are fitted with 17-inch Hybrid wheels. This will affect the handling and comfort to some degree, but at its best the CX-50 may be one of the smartest handling crossovers on the market.
The infotainment system really needs work
Mazda arguably has the most frustrating infotainment system on the market at the moment, and the CX-50 Hybrid is a prime example of how not to do a whole lot of things. First, the positives: there's wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay–which should really be standard on everything at this point– and the Bose speakers do a great job, too. I have absolutely no complaints about the sound quality.
The issues start and end with the central display. The wide, shallow 10.25-inch screen feels very small these days, but that's the least of Mazda's worries: far more galling is that, though it's a touchscreen, you can only navigate the CX-50's infotainment via a dial on the center console.
Mazda's argument is that makes for safer operation, but considering said-controls are on par with navigating a PC via the tab key, I'm not sure I agree. The dial-based control system is also the default for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but it's an infuriating experience. You can, at least, dig into the settings to enable touch for when you're using smartphone projection, and there's Alexa voice control–along with Siri or Google Assistant depending on your connected smartphone–for when Mazda's UI gets too much.
Compared to what's in cars from direct competitors like Toyota, Mazda's system feels pretty awful.
There is a good amount of tech on board
While the infotainment system may be a letdown, there's plenty of premium tech and comfort features many drivers will appreciate. The CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus sported both heating and cooling seats along with electronic seat adjustment, keyless entry, and four USB-C ports strewn around the interior.
There are also a good number of driver assistance features. Blind spot assist is a big one, as is rear-cross traffic alert for when you're backing out of a parking spot or a driveway. Mazda's lane assist and radar-guided cruise control with a stop/start function is solid, though it's a hands-on system rather than a hands-free version like Nissan's ProPilot Assist.
None of this particularly makes the CX-50 stand out in its class, but it's not lagging behind either. It all adds to the "this vehicle is very easy to drive" pile, and if you pay attention to all of the on-board safety tech getting it from A to B safely shouldn't be an issue.
2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Verdict
Mechanically, Mazda strikes a good balance. The powertrain is arguably the best in the CX-50's class, though that probably says as much about Toyota as it does Mazda. It's paired, though, with handling that stays true to form for the automaker, and standard electric AWD makes it a very viable option for people who live in places with extreme weather or bad roads too. The interior is comfortable, and the outside aggressive–potentially what could give Mazda the edge in what is one of the most competitive automotive segments of this era–and it's practical for people who don't actually need a three-row vehicle.
In terms of fuel economy, it's about on par with the electrified competition. The RAV4, arguably the leader in this class, does slightly better according to the EPA; still, your eagerness behind the wheel and things like leaving junk in the trunk make more of a real-world difference than 1-2 mpg on paper. If you're a small family, or someone who wants something easy to drive and maintain, then this is a great option for you: assuming, that is, you can look past Mazda's frustrating infotainment system.
Compared to the regular gas-only version of the crossover, the 2025 CX-50 Hybrid's better fuel economy and other advantages from its electric motors put it ahead. Mazda missed a trick by not launching it when the CX-50 first debuted, but those in the market for a compact crossover who don't want to sacrifice pep and style may discover it was worth the wait.