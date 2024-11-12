2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Review: Was It Worth The Wait?

The Mazda CX-50 has been a solid choice since its launch in 2022 when it comes to crossovers, with great handling, a comprehensive feature list, and class-leading towing ability. However, the absence of a hybrid option was a glaring omission. For the 2025 model year, Mazda has fixed that, and you'll be able to get your hands on a hybrid version of the small SUV.

A hybrid seems like a natural option for Mazda's small SUV. It's a segment that lends itself well to economical vehicles, not to mention a highly competitive class with strong efforts from Toyota, Kia, and Subaru going head to head with Mazda in terms of price and specifications. The 2025 CX-50 Hybrid I tested was the "Premium Plus" trim which has a base price of $40,050.

There are cheaper options, with the most basic "Preferred" trim starting at $33,970 and the mid-level "Premium" trim priced from $37,400. But the big question is, after nearly three years of the gas-only CX-50, was its hybrid variant worth the wait?