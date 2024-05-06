2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Review: Take A Risk, Before It's Too Late

Believe the cynics and the days of classic driving fun are in the rearview mirror. Electrification is eclipsing the one-two punch of a manual gearbox and a sweet gas engine, they complain; even when there's still ICE onboard, more often than not, it's wrapped in an SUV. Sometimes, you want to grab people by the shoulders and give them a shake to remind them that fun-packed alternatives are still hiding in plain sight.

Maybe the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is too small to stand out in a sea of crossovers, but what it lacks in stature, it makes up for in heritage. The Miata is the epitome of the enthusiast car, maintaining focus for three and a half decades while rival playthings launch, linger, and leave.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Worse than contempt, though, familiarity can sometimes breed apathy. The Miata has been a mainstay of the auto world for so long, and Mazda is so reluctant to mess significantly with a working formula (or, to be cynical again, to commit the budget to make bigger changes to a decided niche model) that it's easy to overlook just how unusual it is. That's even more the case when you consider the MX-5 Miata RF, with its trick folding metal roof.