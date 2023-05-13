This Innovative System Is Mazda's Secret To A Great Handling Car
One of the scariest things that can happen out on the road is suddenly losing control of your vehicle. Whether due to inclement weather or uneven terrain, the last thing you want is to lose direct influence over the 3,000 pound metal box you're currently sitting in, doubly so if you're moving at high speed down an incline or on the highway. Thankfully, automotive manufacturers get this, which is why modern cars are outfitted with the latest in handling technology.
Mazda in particular has cooked up its own innovative handling-aid system for some of its current vehicles, and it's quite nifty. Rather than making your brakes stronger or your tires more grippy, Mazda's system works to help your entire car navigate dangerous terrain and tight turns, keeping wheels on the ground, your rear in your seat, and your heart from leaping out of your chest. Here's how.
Kinematic Posture Control
Mazda's proprietary system is called Kinematic Posture Control, or "KPC" for short. This system works somewhat similarly to the concept of torque vectoring, which distributes a car's torque to its wheels to maintain control. However, KPC is a little more advanced than that, focusing not only on the strength of the wheels, but the posture of the entire vehicle.
Through a network of sensors working in tandem with the car's onboard braking and suspension systems, the KPC framework automatically detects when one side of the vehicle is experiencing higher levels of G-force than the others, like when it's skidding. When the sensors kick in, braking force is automatically applied to the inner section of the relevant rear wheel. Not only does this help to increase the wheel's traction on the ground, but it also forces the car downward, reducing the chances of it going off the ground or flipping over. Braking force can also be applied in varying degrees, such as when you drive through a tight corner and put more pressure on one side of the car. KPC keeps you leveled out and reduces strain on the car's suspension as it takes the turn.
Do all Mazda cars feature KPC?
Mazda originally debuted the Kinematic Posture Control system with the release of the 2022 MX-5 Miata sports car. At the moment, that's the only notable model to feature KPC, but Mazda has said that it is planning on bringing the system to its line of SUVs and rear-drive vehicles, such as the upcoming 2024 CX-90. Basically, any Mazda car that's meant to be especially road-worthy could feature both the usual all-wheel drive and KPC to supplement it. Not only will a Mazda SUV be able to tear its way through muddy or slushy roads, but it'll do it all while keeping itself nice and level.
Since it's proprietary tech, only Mazda vehicles feature KPC right now, but who knows? If it ends up being the next big development in vehicular safety, it could become an industry standard. It's certainly got a cool enough name for it.