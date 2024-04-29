10 New Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient
Car enthusiasts wonder what happened with the automotive landscape in the past two decades. In the past, streets were full of low-slung sedans and sporty hatchbacks, and SUVs were real off-road machines, or at least made for heavy-duty stuff like towing and hauling. Then, the launch of the first-gen RAV4 and several other compact crossovers that followed started the crossover craze — a high-riding vehicle with unibody construction, a mishmash of a hatchback, and an SUV.
But people love them. From the more commanding view to the more spacious interior, crossovers offer regular family buyers what they want: a practical daily driver. They are more user-friendly, thanks to easier egress/ingress, and better for parents, too, as putting a child seat in a crossover is a much simpler process than doing it in a hatchback. These people don't care about driving dynamics — they want a more practical car.
Moreover, today, crossovers can even be fuel-efficient, thanks to the widespread electrification. From mild hybrids to full-blown EVs, there is no shortage of crossovers that are easy on the wallet. This article will give you the ten new crossovers that will surprise you with their fuel efficiency. We rated them according to the EPA rating but made sure we included a vehicle from every category, i.e., a subcompact, compact, and mid-size crossover.
All vehicles on this list have unibody constructions based on a platform for sedans or hatchbacks. Also, we omitted plug-in hybrids because measuring efficiency in those vehicles depends greatly on how the owners use them.
2024 Kia Niro Hybrid (53 MPG)
Currently, the most fuel-efficient crossover in the U.S. is the Kia Niro Hybrid, rated at an impressive 53 mpg combined, 54 mpg highway, and 53 mpg city for entry-level models with 16-inch wheels. Opting for the 18-inch wheels sees those numbers drop to 49/45/53, but even then, it's a very efficient vehicle. Crucially, you won't have to try hard to achieve those numbers. In our review, colleague Chris Davies measured just short of 45 mpg combined.
One reason for these numbers is that this is not a particularly powerful hybrid powertrain. It has a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine and a small electric motor, producing 139 horsepower. That seems low by today's standards, but remember that the Niro Hybrid is a small subcompact crossover. Besides, the hybrid system provides 195 lb-ft of torque, along with the quick-shifting six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which helps the Niro feel zippy in urban scenarios.
At $26,490 for the entry-level LX trim, the Kia Niro Hybrid is one of the most affordable hybrids on the market. It's also well equipped, with an eight-inch screen for the infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Outside, it sits on 16-inch wheels, which provide exceptional fuel efficiency. It even has Pre-Cooling & Heating through the Kia Access App.
Kia also offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Niro with a 33-mile electric-only range, 180 horsepower, and 195 lb-ft of torque, though that model starts at a much higher $34,990.
2025 Lexus UX 300h (43 MPG)
When it arrived in the North American market in 2019, the Lexus UX was a letdown among consumers and reviewers. We also tried the gas-powered variant and were not impressed with the snug cabin, tiny trunk, and average performance from the 169-horsepower 2.0-liter gas engine, though it was a solid vehicle in other areas. Still, the UX has always been better with the hybrid powertrain, which for the 2025 model year produces 196 horsepower.
The UX 300h, as the model is now called, isn't a sports car, but the 15-horsepower increase over the pre-facelift model is not to be underestimated. Crucially, it lets the stylish luxury crossover hit 60 mph in eight seconds – solid for a vehicle designed mainly for urban driving. However, the "pièce de resistance" of the refreshed UX 300h is the fuel economy; although more powerful, the latest hybrid achieves 43 mpg combined, with 43 mpg city and 41 mpg highway.
Besides, unlike many other subcompact crossovers, the UX 300h is also available in AWD form. Sure, the rear wheels are only powered by electric motors, but that should be enough to get you out of trouble when it snows outside. And while Lexus couldn't solve the space issue inside the cabin, the 2025 UX at least gets the Toyota/Lexus latest infotainment software with a large 12.3-inch display in the middle, which is light years better than the initial one.
Lastly, the 2025 UX 300h has the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which currently includes forward traffic watch and risk-avoidance steering.
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (42 MPG)
We recently tested the Corolla Cross Hybrid and found it to be sprightly in a straight line yet very fuel-efficient. There is nothing sporty in it, though, so forget about using the 196 horsepower on tap and AWD with electric motors in the back to put a grin on your face. It's not only because of the e-CVT transmission — the Corolla Cross Hybrid doesn't want hard cornering. However, Toyota knows its buyers best – the Corolla Cross sells well in the U.S.
People buy this vehicle because of the hybrid powertrain – the Corolla Cross Hybrid is one of the few subcompact crossovers with one. As a result, it provides an unbeatable economy of 42 mpg combined, 45 mpg city, and 38 mpg highway – not bad, considering it reaches 60 mph in eight seconds. The target audience will also certainly appreciate the spacious front seats and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, though the cabin materials and appearance leave much to be desired.
On a more positive note, the 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system. This safety-enhancing technology comes with a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, and Proactive Driving Assist.
Although well-equipped, the Corolla Cross Hybrid starts at $28,220, even in the entry-level S trim. Thus, it remains an attractive option among buyers looking for a fuel-efficient yet quick subcompact crossover.
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid (40 MPG)
The latest CR-V again shows that Honda has the formula for creating the perfect compact crossover. Spacious inside, with equally impressive room for cargo and passengers, it's one of the most family-friendly crossovers in its category. The cabin also feels more upmarket than the competition. The materials are nice, and the switches feel nicely damped. Moreover, Honda kept the climate controls outside of the touchscreen, where they really belong.
The fuel-efficient hybrid version only adds to the Honda CR-V's appeal. Rated at 40 mpg combined, 43 mpg city, and 36 mpg highway, it is one of the most efficient compact crossovers. In our real-world review, we measured 30 mpg combined; not as impressive as the official rating, but still damn good for a 204-horsepower crossover that sprints to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds.
The CR-V Hybrid is also available in AWD form, with a mechanical connection to the rear wheels, unlike RAV4's electric motors in the back. It's no off-road vehicle, but the AWD should come in handy when it snows outside. Like its Japanese rival, the CR-V uses a CVT, though its implementation is mostly flawless.
The 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid starts at $34,050 for the front-wheel-drive Sport Hybrid trim. It's a fairly well-equipped trim with the full "Honda Sensing Safety & Driver-Assistive Technologies" suite, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifting knob, and a 240-Watt Audio System with 6 Speakers.
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (39 MPG)
The RAV4 is the best-selling crossover/SUV type of vehicle in the U.S., mainly because Toyota makes it but also because it has no significant flaws. The biggest selling point in the latest model, though, is the hybrid powertrain, which is economical, reasonably powerful, and even available in AWD form with an electric motor for the rear axle. Rated 39 mpg combined, 41 mpg city, and 38 mpg highway, the $31,725 RAV4 Hybrid sips fuel while providing solid acceleration from the 219-horsepower hybrid powertrain, with 0-60 mph taking just 7.3 seconds.
The RAV4 Hybrid is quick, but you wouldn't want to smash the acceleration pedal all that often. The e-CVT gearbox, like in most Toyota hybrids, keeps the 2.5-liter engine near the redline when you ask for full acceleration, filling the cabin with a booming noise. Drive it normally, though, and the RAV4 Hybrid is a quiet machine, especially when it only uses electric power, which can often happen in urban driving scenarios. You can't charge the battery on the RAV4 Hybrid, as the engine and regenerative braking system are in charge of that. Still, that's one less thing to worry about!
SlashGeare recently tried the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, which has some off-road bits, like all-terrain tires, a TRD-tuned raised suspension, roof rails, and DAC (Downhill Assist Control). These make the RAV4 a bit more fun to drive, both on and off the road, but they also hurt the fuel economy quite a bit – we measured 30 mpg in our review.
2024 Ford Escape Hybrid (39 MPG)
The Ford Escape Hybrid uses a hybrid powertrain similar to its biggest rival, the RAV4 Hybrid. Like Toyota, Ford went with a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine, paired with two electric motor generators and an e-CVT transmission, producing 192 horsepower. So, the Escape Hybrid is slightly low on power compared to its Japanese rival, with a 0-60 mph time of 8.5 seconds. Still, it produces similar fuel economy at 39 mpg combined, 42 mpg city, and 36 mpg highway.
So, Ford is ever so slightly behind Toyota in the hybrid game, but the Escape Hybrid has other advantages. Inside, it looks more sophisticated and feels more luxurious. It will also wow you with a huge 13.2-inch touchscreen (optional) and Ford's more advanced SYNC 4 infotainment software with over-the-air updates. All Escape trims also get Ford's Co-Pilot 360, which has all the goodies to keep you safe and reduce the likelihood of accidents. Space for passengers and cargo is ample, too.
However, unlike its fiercest rival, the Escape Hybrid is a more agile crossover — for better or worse. Push it hard through a series of corners, and it will show composure and stability. Still, the suspension is firmer than you'd want in a fuel-efficient family crossover. Ford should've kept this type of suspension tuning for the turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost model with 250 horsepower and made the hybrid smoother over bumps.
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (38 MPG)
Hyundai's design team has been on a roll lately, giving us some cool-looking vehicles, like the Ioniq 5 and Santa Fe. And while 2024 Tucson's design might not be everyone's cup of tea, you can't argue that it is eye-catching. Origami-like body surfaces and a striking front end create perhaps the most futuristic-looking compact crossover; place it next to a RAV4 and CR-V, and the Japanese rivals will look outdated.
However, there is more to Hyundai's bread-and-butter crossover than just the styling. Inside, it looks fresh and modernistic, with good materials throughout. The two 10.25-inch screens, one in front of the drive and another in the center, also take center stage, though, in our review, we thought the touch controls were fiddly and hard to use while driving. Fortunately, Hyundai went with a simpler layout for the refreshed 2025 Tucson, which features two 12.3-inch screens stacked side-by-side on higher trims. The dashboard also received a simpler look, though we'd want to try it before jumping to conclusions.
The 2024 Tucson has three powertrains: a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated 187-horsepower one, a 226-horsepower hybrid, and a 261-horsepower plug-in-hybrid. Of the bunch, the regular hybrid seems like the most interesting option, as it is powerful enough for most people while delivering an excellent 38 mpg combined. The refreshed 2025 model, available soon, will offer similar fuel efficiency, though it's slightly more powerful at 231 horsepower. The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid starts at $32,575, with prices for the 2025 still not being confirmed.
2024 Lexus RX 350h AWD (36 MPG)
The latest Lexus RX might have a design that is not to everyone's liking, but it is a much better crossover than before. The RX 500h F Sport even comes with a potent 366-horsepower/406 lb-ft hybrid powertrain, which mates a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine to an 80-kW electric motor. Unlike every other Toyota/Lexus hybrid, this one uses a six-speed automatic gearbox, which helps it sprint to 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds. When SlashGear tested it, it felt much faster than the official figure suggests while sipping fuel at 26.6 mpg.
Still, while the top-end variant is certainly impressive, at $64,100, it will be out of reach for most people. Fortunately, Lexus also offers the RX 350h AWD — a much more reserved hybrid model with 246 horsepower and an e-CVT transmission. With this hybrid, borrowed from the Grand Highlander, the RX reaches 60 mph in 7.4 seconds and has a 124-mph top speed. Admittedly, not bad for an all-wheel-drive luxury crossover that is EPA-rated at 36 mpg combined, 37 mpg city, and 34 mpg highway. The RX 350h AWD starts at $52,100 — much more palatable than the price of its more potent sibling.
Apart from visiting gas stations less often, the latest RX offers many other niceties to make the experience a premium one. For instance, during our drive, it struck an excellent balance between handling and comfort. It's also quiet inside, boasts very nice materials, and has all the tech you could need.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid (36 MPG)
Looking for a large crossover with eight usable seats, a tech-laden cabin, and car-like fuel efficiency? Then, you should put the Grand Highlander Hybrid on your shortlist. Toyota's largest unibody crossover to date fixes most of the problems with the regular Highlander, primarily the unusable third row and small cargo area.
When we drove it last year, we found that the larger and improved Toyota Grand Highlander now features minivan-rivaling space for occupants and a sizeable 20.6 cu. ft. cargo capacity — even with all the seats up. Toyota also resisted putting all features inside the 12.3-inch infotainment system, with all climate control buttons being physical. Thus, it's easy to live with, too.
But the showstoppers in the latest Grand Highlander are its hybrid options. The Hybrid Max is the more powerful one, packing a mighty 362 horsepower, enough for a brisk 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds. It also comes with a six-speed automatic and is rated at a respectable 27 mpg combined. Unfortunately, while you can get speed and efficiency in the Grand Highlander Hybrid Max, you won't get sporty handling.
For that reason, most buyers should go for the regular $45,020 Hybrid XLE instead, featuring the same powertrain found in anything from the RAV4 to the RX 350h. It suits this vehicle better despite packing only 245 horsepower. Notably, the Grand Highlander is rated at 36 mpg combined with this powertrain, which is ridiculous for a large and practical vehicle.
I might not get your heart racing, but it will keep your wallet full and your family happy.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid (36 MPG)
Boxy, angular, rugged, and muscular, the latest 2024 Santa Fe caused quite a stir when it reached the market last year. We had a chance to try the refreshed three-row crossover and found that it is fairly spacious inside, with many storage areas and Hyundai's latest hi-tech infotainment with two 12.3-inch screens side-by-side.
Colleague Steven Ewing also said that the 2.5-liter turbocharged with 277 horsepower is smoother and more powerful out of the two powertrain options. Still, while it will certainly provide a more engaging driving experience, it doesn't come close to the hybrid in efficiency. At 23 mph combined, the regular turbocharged gas engine pales compared to the front-wheel-drive Hybrid's 36 mpg combined. The electrified powertrain is also rated at 36 mpg city and 35 mpg highway.
The hybridized Santa Fe packs 231 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of a 1.6-liter turbocharged direct-injection engine. Unlike Toyota's hybrid system, this one uses a regular six-speed automatic, which makes the driving experience more engaging. Even then, it's more geared toward swallowing hundreds of miles in a leisurely manner.
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid starts at $36,950 for the SEL trim, which comes with the beautiful 12.3-inch screens inside, heated front seats, 60/40 split fold-flat rear seats, third-row seating, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and many more goodies. Step up for the recommended $43,850 Limited trim, and you'll get a Bose premium audio with 12 speakers, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with memory function, and a dual-pane sunroof, among other things.