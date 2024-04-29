10 New Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient

Car enthusiasts wonder what happened with the automotive landscape in the past two decades. In the past, streets were full of low-slung sedans and sporty hatchbacks, and SUVs were real off-road machines, or at least made for heavy-duty stuff like towing and hauling. Then, the launch of the first-gen RAV4 and several other compact crossovers that followed started the crossover craze — a high-riding vehicle with unibody construction, a mishmash of a hatchback, and an SUV.

But people love them. From the more commanding view to the more spacious interior, crossovers offer regular family buyers what they want: a practical daily driver. They are more user-friendly, thanks to easier egress/ingress, and better for parents, too, as putting a child seat in a crossover is a much simpler process than doing it in a hatchback. These people don't care about driving dynamics — they want a more practical car.

Moreover, today, crossovers can even be fuel-efficient, thanks to the widespread electrification. From mild hybrids to full-blown EVs, there is no shortage of crossovers that are easy on the wallet. This article will give you the ten new crossovers that will surprise you with their fuel efficiency. We rated them according to the EPA rating but made sure we included a vehicle from every category, i.e., a subcompact, compact, and mid-size crossover.

All vehicles on this list have unibody constructions based on a platform for sedans or hatchbacks. Also, we omitted plug-in hybrids because measuring efficiency in those vehicles depends greatly on how the owners use them.