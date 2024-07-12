Nissan's Hands-Free ProPilot Assist Is Good, But One Change Would Make It So Much Better

You can't buy a true self-driving car, but you can get some assistance on the more uninspiring stretches of your next road trip. That's what systems like Nissan ProPilot Assist 2 offer — assuming, that is, you're on a compatible stretch of highway — a combination of adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping, and hands-free attention monitoring. As with rival systems like GM Super Cruise and Ford BlueCruise, the goal is to remove some of the driver headache, though not the responsibility.

Like the name suggests, this second-gen version builds on Nissan's more broadly-available ProPilot Assist. That's a hands-on system — your hands need to be detected physically on the steering wheel while it's active — and combines adaptable speed according to the vehicle ahead, and lane-centering.

ProPilot Assist 2.0 added a camera mounted on the steering column, an alternative way to track the driver's attention by watching where they're looking. While there are still steering wheel sensors, if the driver looks away from the road ahead for more than a passing glance, the system will complain and, eventually, deactivate. Currently offered on vehicles like the Nissan Ariya EV and the upcoming 2025 Infiniti QX80, this 2.x version of the system has some clear advantages — and some lingering drawbacks.