2025 Infiniti QX80 First Drive: Bigger SUV, Bigger Price, Same Big Compromise

There was once nothing more prestigious than a big, comfortable sedan, but while country club parking spaces and suburban streets haven't gotten any wider, many buyers with indulgent budgets would now rather drive a truck-like body-on-frame SUV. That makes the redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80 a very important vehicle for Nissan's luxury brand.

The Q45 was once considered Infiniti's flagship, but now that role defaults to the QX80, currently the most expensive vehicle in Infiniti's lineup, which also happens to be compromised nearly entirely of SUVs. It's the same story with the rival Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, which have been crowned monarchs of their respective brands thanks to buyer and product planner apathy toward big sedans.

The QX80 is playing catchup to the Escalade and Navigator, as well as other rivals like the Lexus LX and Land Rover Range Rover thanks to Infiniti's slothful approach to product updates. This is the first true redesign of the QX80 (previously known as the QX56) in nearly a decade, but that's not surprising from a brand that still has the 2014-vintage Q50 sedan in its lineup, and whose parent Nissan is only now retiring its GT-R sports car 17 years after that car's unveiling.