2025 Infiniti QX80 Gives Luxury 3-Row SUV The Upgrades It Needed: Pricing And Specs
Nissan's luxury car division Infiniti has just announced the updated version of its flagship 3-row SUV — the Infiniti QX80 — for the 2025 model year. This new flagship SUV is the first product from Infiniti's lineup to feature the company's revised design language, with the Infiniti QX65 crossover coupe confirmed to receive the updated styling as well.
If the images of the refreshed 2025 Infiniti QX80 evoked a sense of deja vu, it is not entirely coincidental. This design refresh for the QX80 is largely based on the Infiniti QX Monograph concept that the company showcased several months ago at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Aside from a completely revamped design, the refreshed QX80 also gets a bucket load of new features that should make it far more competitive than the outgoing version of the vehicle. The older QX80 faced stiff competition from the Nissan Armada, with which it shared a lot of parts. And with the top variant of the Armada significantly cheaper than a mid-tier QX80, it was difficult to recommend the QX80 over the Armada.
Infiniti has also made significant changes to the 2025 QX80's engine. Instead of the familiar 5.6 liter V8 powertrain that pushed out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, the updated model gets a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine that makes more power (450 horsepower) and torque (516 pound-feet) than the outgoing model.
The smaller engine should also address a major concern that buyers had over the outgoing model — its penchant for consuming copious amounts of gasoline. The QX80 gets a 9-speed transmission, which now has a 40% wider gear ratio, which the company claims should make for better acceleration and smoother high-speed cruising.
What's new on the inside?
The first thing most buyers will notice about the 2025 Infiniti QX80 are the massive twin 14.3-inch displays that dominate the car's front dashboard. The main display, right ahead of the driver, is completely configurable and allows users to switch between three view modes. The secondary display is touch-enabled and can be operated by the front seat passenger — and if required, by the driver using a jog wheel. Aside from the aforementioned 14.3-inch twin displays, the QX80 gets a separate 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display that lets passengers control all of the car's climate control, music, and secondary features.
The refreshed 2025 QX80 has been designed from the ground up to be more spacious and roomier than its predecessor. There's increased knee room and foot space for passengers in the first two rows. For third-row passengers, there is more width, knee, and legroom as well — making for a more comfortable ride.
All this space addition hasn't affected the QX80's cargo-carrying capacity. The space behind the QX80's second row now gets 18% more storage than the outgoing model, while the same has been increased by a significant 30% behind the third-row seats. The updated car also gets a flatter floor, which should make it easier for users to load and unload cargo.
Also unmissable on the inside of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 are the illuminated lines that run across the passenger side of the dashboard. The vehicle also lets users set the mood inside it, with fully configurable 64-color ambient lighting on the higher models. There are also a total of 8 USB-C ports scattered across the cabin.
Demystifying the variants and features
There are four variants of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 on offer: Starting with a base variant dubbed "PURE", a mid-tier option called "LUXE", a more premium "SENSORY" variant, and a top-of-the-line "AUTOGRAPH" variant. Even the base PURE variant of the Infiniti QX80 comes loaded with features that include the aforementioned triple display setup, a 14-speaker Klipsch audio system, flush door handles, a 360-degree camera, 20-inch wheels, and built-in Google features.
The more premium LUXE variant gets larger 22-inch wheels and a lot of other options including advanced suspension opinions, a head-up display, and climate-controlled first and second-row seats. Going up the price ladder, we have the SENSORY variant which gets an upgraded 24-speaker audio system (again, from Klipsch), massaging front seats and leather seats for the first and second rows.
The top-end AUTOGRAPH variant gets nifty features like a cool box inside the front dashboard, an in-car camera, semi-aniline heated third-row seats, and massaging seats for the second-row passengers. This is also the only variant in the lineup to feature Infinit's ProPILOT Assist 2.1, which integrates features like intelligent cruise control, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, and steering assist with lane departure prevention, as well as blind spot intervention.
The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is scheduled to reach dealers in the next few months, with prices for the base RWD variant starting at $82,450, and the base 4WD variant starting at $85,550. Prices for the LUXE variants are $89,950 (RWD) and $92,650 (4WD). The top-end SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH variants are only offered in 4WD options and are priced at $100,645, and $110,595, respectively.