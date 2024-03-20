2025 Infiniti QX80 Gives Luxury 3-Row SUV The Upgrades It Needed: Pricing And Specs

Nissan's luxury car division Infiniti has just announced the updated version of its flagship 3-row SUV — the Infiniti QX80 — for the 2025 model year. This new flagship SUV is the first product from Infiniti's lineup to feature the company's revised design language, with the Infiniti QX65 crossover coupe confirmed to receive the updated styling as well.

If the images of the refreshed 2025 Infiniti QX80 evoked a sense of deja vu, it is not entirely coincidental. This design refresh for the QX80 is largely based on the Infiniti QX Monograph concept that the company showcased several months ago at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Aside from a completely revamped design, the refreshed QX80 also gets a bucket load of new features that should make it far more competitive than the outgoing version of the vehicle. The older QX80 faced stiff competition from the Nissan Armada, with which it shared a lot of parts. And with the top variant of the Armada significantly cheaper than a mid-tier QX80, it was difficult to recommend the QX80 over the Armada.

Infiniti has also made significant changes to the 2025 QX80's engine. Instead of the familiar 5.6 liter V8 powertrain that pushed out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, the updated model gets a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine that makes more power (450 horsepower) and torque (516 pound-feet) than the outgoing model.

The smaller engine should also address a major concern that buyers had over the outgoing model — its penchant for consuming copious amounts of gasoline. The QX80 gets a 9-speed transmission, which now has a 40% wider gear ratio, which the company claims should make for better acceleration and smoother high-speed cruising.