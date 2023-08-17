Infiniti QX Monograph Concept Teases A Head-Turning New Luxury SUV

After teasing it a little over a week ago, Japanese luxury car brand Infiniti has taken the covers off a new luxury SUV concept called the Infiniti QX Monograph. The debut, which took place against the backdrop of the prestigious 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, offers a glimpse into Infiniti's evolving design language while also charting the design path for future SUVs from the brand. Incidentally, this is not the first time Nissan (which owns Infiniti) has used the Monograph name — we've seen it with some older SUVs, including the Infiniti QX60 Monograph (2020) and the Infiniti QX80 Monograph Concept (2017).

While maintaining the familiar Infiniti look, the 2023 iteration of the QX Monograph features several completely new design elements, including an illuminated three-dimensional logo and a redesigned double-arched radiator grille, according to the automaker. Infiniti claims that the redesigned grille derives inspiration from the motion of bamboo forests, while the design of the daytime running lights (DRLs) follow the hood line, creating a sense of stability and width.

Toward the rear, the 2023 Infiniti QX Monograph concept gets tail lights — inspired by the shimmer of light on water — that span the entire width of the body. In addition, the vehicle also incorporates the latest interpretation of Infiniti's "digital piano key" lighting. Infiniti's design choices have always evoked mixed reactions from U.S. consumers, and thanks to the 2023 QX Monograph concept's bold, head-turning design elements, it is likely to evoke similar responses from car lovers nationwide.