Infiniti QX Monograph Concept Teases A Head-Turning New Luxury SUV
After teasing it a little over a week ago, Japanese luxury car brand Infiniti has taken the covers off a new luxury SUV concept called the Infiniti QX Monograph. The debut, which took place against the backdrop of the prestigious 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, offers a glimpse into Infiniti's evolving design language while also charting the design path for future SUVs from the brand. Incidentally, this is not the first time Nissan (which owns Infiniti) has used the Monograph name — we've seen it with some older SUVs, including the Infiniti QX60 Monograph (2020) and the Infiniti QX80 Monograph Concept (2017).
While maintaining the familiar Infiniti look, the 2023 iteration of the QX Monograph features several completely new design elements, including an illuminated three-dimensional logo and a redesigned double-arched radiator grille, according to the automaker. Infiniti claims that the redesigned grille derives inspiration from the motion of bamboo forests, while the design of the daytime running lights (DRLs) follow the hood line, creating a sense of stability and width.
Toward the rear, the 2023 Infiniti QX Monograph concept gets tail lights — inspired by the shimmer of light on water — that span the entire width of the body. In addition, the vehicle also incorporates the latest interpretation of Infiniti's "digital piano key" lighting. Infiniti's design choices have always evoked mixed reactions from U.S. consumers, and thanks to the 2023 QX Monograph concept's bold, head-turning design elements, it is likely to evoke similar responses from car lovers nationwide.
Infiniti has embraced Japanese design elements
Infiniti asserts that several 2023 Infiniti QX Monograph design elements draw inspiration from Japanese design philosophies. This move — according to Infiniti — gives the vehicle an "assertive yet streamlined profile," complete with several subtle, minimalistic details. The choice of Japanese design elements extends right down to the choice of the paint shade called "Akame", which Infiniti claims to offer a complex six-layer structure that adds to the overall rich look of the car. Other design elements take inspiration from known Japanese design philosophies, including "Ma," the mastery of empty space; "Utsuroi," which represents seamless transitions; and "Kabuku," which translates to "provocative and extraordinary."
As with previous Infiniti concept cars, the Infiniti QX Monograph looks very close to a production-ready vehicle. In fact, there is a good chance that the company will use this car as the design base for the next generation QX80 that has been in development for a while.
It will be interesting to see how Infiniti's small but loyal U.S. customer base reacts to these design choices. Given that the company experienced a 20% sales dip in 2020, Infiniti is banking heavily on this design refresh to prop up demand for its cars. Things have been looking up for Infiniti in 2023, with the most recent data indicating that sales showed a significant jump of nearly 50% in the first half of 2023.