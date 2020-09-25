Infiniti QX60 Monograph showcases the brand’s next-gen seven-seat SUV

Infiniti recently unveiled the QX60 Monograph SUV. It may only be a concept at this point, but it strongly hints at the styling cues of Infiniti’s next-generation QX60 seven-seat SUV. Wearing a unique reflective platinum paint job, the QX60 Monograph highlights a muscular and elegant design idiom along with upscale features to make it stand out from the herd.

“We commenced the design of the Monograph knowing this was an opportune time to start a discussion about where we are planning to take the QX60 in the future and more broadly, where we are heading as a brand with our design language,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

From our initial impressions, it seems Infiniti is heading in the right direction. The QX60 is Infiniti’s bestselling vehicle in the U.S., but the existing model is riding on an aging platform shared with the Nissan Pathfinder. And it’s not as if the competition is resting on its laurels, too – Acura is coming up with an all-new MDX, while the Germans have a full lineup of equally brilliant choices including the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

“In crafting this Monograph, we wanted to change the tonality of the QX60 and transform the nameplate from a sculptural and architectural point of view,” added Albaisa. “We raised the visual center of gravity, giving it a strong, straight shoulder line that carries through to the hood, with a higher, more prominent grille, and longer-looking cabin to deliver a sense of muscularity and a commanding presence.”

True to form, the QX60 Monograph is a stark departure from the outgoing model’s minivan-inspired styling. It has the bodily proportions of a modern SUV including a nearly-horizontal hood, bulbous fenders, a long wheelbase, tapered A-pillars, and an elegantly sloping roofline. The QX60 concept also has a three-dimensional front grille inspired by the Japanese art of origami, and a panoramic glass roof (which folds like a kimono, according to Infiniti).

The Infiniti QX60 Monograph is currently on display at the Infiniti Global Headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. It will also grace the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition from September 26 to October 5, 2020. Infiniti was mum on powertrain choices, but we reckon the next-gen QX60 will have a turbocharged four-banger with variable compression or a twin-turbo V6 under the hood, along with front and all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s quite a wait, but the all-new Infiniti QX60 is expected to officially debut in 2021.