2023 Nissan Ariya E-4ORCE Review: After Leaf, A More Grown-Up EV

If the Leaf showed us electric cars could be affordable and kooky, the Nissan Ariya is all about taking the technology mainstream. No humble hatchback, this all-new EV is aimed straight at the meat of the U.S. car market: crossovers and SUVs. Problem is, Nissan isn't the first to be so bold, and the Ariya faces some significant competition.

As we've seen before from other EVs, Nissan has single-motor and dual-motor versions of the Ariya. This two-tone Boulder Gray Pearl example is a 2023 Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE — mustering 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque from its twin electric motors, and with an 87 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that's the larger of the two Nissan offers. In return, the automaker asks $56,125 (including $1,335 destination).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Those on a stricter budget can save $4k by skipping the second motor. The cheapest Ariya is $43,190 (plus destination) for the Engage trim and Nissan's smaller 63 kWh battery. If your heart is set on all-wheel drive, the most affordable trim is the Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE, from $51,190 (plus destination); that also gets you the larger battery.