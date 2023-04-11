The Ariya's Impressive Interior Features Show Nissan Can Make A Practical EV Feel Luxurious

Electric SUVs and crossovers may be zero-emissions, but they need to still have maximum practicality if they're to be taken seriously. Nissan's new Ariya — launched in late 2022 in front-wheel drive form, with an Ariya e-4ORCE all-wheel drive version added in 2023 — makes no compromises there, taking full advantage of its electric architecture's flexibility while also delivering arguably the best cabin we've seen from the automaker in years.

Nissan has looked to its Japanese heritage for its interior design language, and the result treads a careful line between stylish and cliche. The dashboard is a broad sweep of fabric and wood, divided by a horizontal vent for the HVAC system. The Ariya cleverly avoids the dilemma of minimizing button clutter without leaving the console looking busy by using touch-sensitive buttons instead.

Nissan

When the EV is switched off, the dashboard looks like a clean panel of wood. When driving, however, controls for temperature and other HVAC settings glow through, with haptic feedback to let you know you've pressed them successfully.