2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Review: Smart, Affordable, And Boring By Design

Picking a new car can be as challenging as dating, but as a two-car family recently reduced to just one vehicle, it was time to go shopping. Like most families, our priorities were high gas mileage, availability, comfort, and a few extra goodies to play with, not to mention price, reliability, and a solid warranty. As you've undoubtedly guessed, the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was the winning model, but the process for navigating that selection–amid the rise in electrification, among other factors–bears exploring.

In a perfect world, we'd have started shopping in a few years, when EV infrastructure had grown and prices dropped. As it stands today, EVs that don't bear the Tesla badge are sorely lacking in those departments, and that was a brand I'd already dismissed for broader reasons. We also considered both hybrids and plug-in hybrids but, at the end of the day, PHEVs started a little out of our price range.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

As a homeowner, with the potential for adding home charging, and a typical daily commute of around 25 miles, a PHEV makes a lot of sense; sadly, our budget disagreed. So, we put 40+ mpg high on our wishlist, and found a few hybrids matched our use case. Including the newest RAV4, that meant three primary contenders.