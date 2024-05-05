What Is A Crossover, And How Is It Different From An SUV?

As of June 2022, crossovers were by far America's favorite light-duty passenger vehicle, grabbing over 45% of U.S. automobile sales according to Statista. The closest rival in sales was pickup trucks, which sold fewer than half the number of crossovers.

What makes crossovers so popular? In a word, versatility — or utility? As the name unimaginatively sums it up, a "crossover" is a cross between a car and a sport utility vehicle (SUV). It offers highlights from both of those vehicle worlds, and often at a lower price point than a traditional SUV. Crossovers such as the hot-selling Toyota RAV4 feature more interior space and ground clearance than a sedan, with better gas mileage and urban maneuverability than an SUV.

For those who have tried shoving an unwieldy child car seat or cooler into a sedan back seat, in preparation for a lengthy road trip with multiple fill-ups, these are the clear advantages of a crossover.