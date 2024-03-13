6 Cars And Trucks That Helped Pave The Way For Modern SUVs

Parking lots today are filled with large trucks and SUVs that deliver the pinnacle in safety, space, and comfort. In fact, Good Car Bad Car reports that 46% of new vehicle sales in the U.S. are SUVs and crossovers.

But this wasn't always true. Families used to drive in sedans and station wagons. Pickup trucks and other similarly-sized vehicles were for commercial use. But as automotive tech developed, and the market evolved, demand for larger vehicles grew until SUVs and crossovers overtook sedan sales in 2017, as reported by The Autopian.

Of course, the SUV craze did not appear out of nowhere. Instead, it slowly came from developments made by automakers that caught the public eye. So, how did we get to large, cushy SUVs from the barebones cargo transport in the '40s and '50s? Let's check out these iconic vehicles that helped bring the about SUV we know today.