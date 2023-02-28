10 Discoveries That Changed The Automotive Industry Forever

Automobiles are one of the wonders of the modern world and have had a profound impact on the course of human development over the last 100+ years. It would be hard to imagine a world without them from our modern point of view, but they only came about as a result of incremental changes resulting from many individuals' ingenuity and tenacity contributing to improvements of the concept. We can certainly look to Karl Benz and the creation of his first motorcar as the official moment that created the auto industry itself, but that vehicle is unrecognizable compared to a new Mercedes-Benz EQS or even an ordinary Volkswagen Jetta.

In any industry history, one can point out milestone moments that helped to define it. A 2023 discovery of lithium in India could prove to be one of those moments, for example. These milestones are often marked by the discoveries and inventions that improve a system or device with ramifications seen and felt on a wide scale and for years after. The automotive industry has been affected by countless instances where a simple idea or observation led to a wider shift in the development of the industry as a whole, although some of these have turned out to either be rather mundane or detrimental. Regardless, it can be interesting to have a look at what defines the overall development and history of the automotive industry. These 10 discoveries are some of those that changed it forever.