2025 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 First Drive: Bigger Car, Bigger Gamble

MINI is growing up, though while a healthy embrace of electrification is on the menu for the 2025 model year, that's not to say the giddy gasoline versions are going anywhere quite yet. See, for example, the 2025 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4: a long-named ploy to keep eager drivers grinning and growing families from straying from the automaker's dealerships when it arrives there in May.

As before, there's a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine under the hood, though for the new JCW, that's tuned for 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. 0-62 mph arrives in 5.4 seconds, and there's a top speed of 155 mph. Strong for a hot hatch, then, though straight line performance was never really what the MINI was about.

Instead, the goal here is giggles, though shareable with more people. MINI's challenge with its biggest car is a tough balancing act: keep the whimsy, while also making it more practical. As you might expect, then, the results aren't as clean-cut as they would be in a Cooper.