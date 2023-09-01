The All New Electric MINI Cooper And MINI Countryman Go Back To Basics

Mini is going back to basics with its new all-electric Cooper and Countryman models — though each does so in its own way. The Cooper is looking back to the vehicle's 1950s roots, "underscoring" the original Mini design while also setting its focus on the brand's all-electric future. Mini is one of a growing number of manufacturers aiming to switch its entire output to electric vehicles by 2030. The Countryman on the other hand is aiming to carve out a part of the compact BEV SUV market by offering itself up as a "minimalist all rounder," shedding parts that Mini has deemed unnecessary while retaining its style and character.

Both vehicles also make use of the new Mini Experience Modes that were unveiled over the summer. The modes are part of a revamped interior and infotainment system the classic car maker is launching. Some of the modes are tied to vehicle settings, like "Go Kart" mode, while others are highly customizable. A new voice assistant is planned, along with access to things like gaming. The experience modes play in with the new interior and exterior features of both the electric Cooper and its crossover counterpart, the Countryman. Despite the modern drive toward electric power, at their core, they are still the small, practical, fun vehicles people have grown to love over the past six decades.