How The New MINI Interior Blends High-Tech With Retro Charm

It's easy to look back on the past with a little fondness and nostalgia. You can pop on some rose-tinted spectacles and gaze back at a time when housing was affordable, gas was cheap, and vehicle interiors were a bit simpler. Mini seems to be doing a similar thing, and the new interiors going into the 2024 models and beyond draw heavily on the simple, comforting, 1960s layout of the original Mini Cooper. Still, as nice as nostalgia is, people expect more from the inside of their cars in 2023, and behind the vintage facade is plenty of functionality.

The German-owned British icon has recently announced it is launching a new set of interior features, new digital interfaces, and a revamped "Mini sound DNA" system. Some of the interfaces — like core, green, and go-kart — pair with existing driving modes on the vehicle. So, in Go Kart mode, your interior will reflect the racing nature of your Mini's setup. There are eight experience modes in total: trail, personal, vivid, timeless, core, balanced, go-kart, and green. Each one promises to offer something different. The new features strike a delicate balance between the cool, fun, youthful image Mini has been projecting for a long time now, and vintage touches that will take you back to a time when you had to manually tune in the radio.