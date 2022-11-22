Sony And Honda's EV Could Integrate A PlayStation 5 To Steal Tesla Buyers

If you've ever wanted to get a round of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" in at a red light, the time is quickly approaching, says Sony and Honda execs. Back in September, the two partnered up in an endeavor called Sony Honda Mobility, which is described as an effort to compete with rivals in the young-but-growing-fast field of entertainment components in electric vehicles.

What would this new, not-yet-named, entertainment-centric vehicle look like? According to an interview with the Financial Times (cited via TheGamer), that'll include visual entertainment like movies and streaming, music, and — of course — the PlayStation 5. Izumi Kawanishi, president of the Sony Honda Mobility venture, says that the strengths of the partnership are a "strength against Tesla."

Long term, Sony-Honda says that its goal is for users to be able to "enjoy the space in your car" by not having to use that space for actual driving. "The solution for this is autonomous driving," Kawanishi told the Financial Times, adding that such developments still need plenty of time to mature. Sony Honda Mobility says that the first models of this car could debut in the United States as soon as 2025, reports The Gamer.