BMW Is Going To Sell A Real Self-Driving Car, And We Tried It Out

At the time of testing, there were a couple of quirks in the system that will hopefully be ironed out by launch. The first relates to a particular, and popular, brand of sunglasses. One of the boxes the system needs to check before taking over involves the driver having his or her eyes on the road. It's a bit of an odd check, considering you can put your eyes wherever you like once Level-3 has kicked in, but as things stand it's one of the safety precautions BMW feels is necessary.

Unfortunately, if you're wearing a pair of Ray -Bans, the sensor can't detect your eyes and the Level 3 system won't engage. According to BMW's staff, this issue is particular to that one brand of Italian sunglasses, and you shouldn't have an issue with other sets of shades. It's probably worth mentioning that the Ray-Bans causing the issue weren't polarized, but are apparently capable of filtering out 85% of light. If the bug isn't fixed, you can get around it by ditching the glasses until the car takes over.

Other journalists mentioned that during their time at the wheel the BMW had some issues recognizing road signs, but this wasn't something we encountered ourselves. Given that the launch is a few months away, there's every chance this could be ironed out by the time the system goes live. It's also pretty much guaranteed they'll be gone before this level of self driving even gets close to becoming a mainstream feature.