Mercedes' Impressive Self-Driving Car Tech Just Got The Green Light In A Second U.S. State

Rather than taking the world by storm as many enthusiasts predicted, self-driving technology is being introduced to the market much more gradually. Considering how important it is for autonomous vehicles on the road to be safe for both people inside and outside of the car, this cautious approach is a sound one. With the announcement that it's bringing its impressive self-driving tech to a second U.S. state following its approval in Nevada, Mercedes just pushed autonomous driving forward another significant step.

Mercedes first received government approval to use its Drive Pilot system earlier this year from Nevada. However, the second state to allow Mercedes' self-driving tech on its streets is one with a much larger population: California. This could potentially mean a huge increase in the amount of autonomous vehicles sharing the road.

The German automaker previously received approval to use the technology in its home country, and has been approaching American roads one state at a time, seeking official approval even if restrictions aren't necessarily in place. Presumably this is to avoid any potential lawsuits or expensive vehicles unable to be sold once produced.

California is a massive state with millions of drivers, but self-driving technology still has a long way to go before becoming anywhere close to legal in all 50 U.S. states. However, Mercedes' approach may go a long way in helping bring autonomous vehicles to the road — thanks to its innovative Drive Pilot tech, and the rules it will have to follow within California's borders.