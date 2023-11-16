The New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Looks So Good, You'd Think It Was Electric

Hyundai has just pulled the wraps off the highly anticipated 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, marking the fifth generation of the popular crossover SUV. This new Santa Fe is a far cry from its predecessors and features a radical design overhaul, some serious performance upgrades, and a whole lot of advanced tech.

The new SUV looks nothing like the outgoing fourth generation model, and replaces the classic sleek lines of the old Santa Fe with boxy angles and rugged aesthetics. The front fascia of the car now gets a striking grille with H-shaped LED daytime running lights, while the rear showcases horizontally stacked LED taillights that echo the same motif, reminiscent of the smaller Hyundai Exter compact SUV.

There are now two engine options for the car: Starting with a 2.5-liter direct-injected, turbocharged engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, it belts out 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The second engine option targets economy-focused buyers with a smaller 1.6-liter direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid engine. This engine is offered with a six-speed automatic transmission, and outputs 232 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.

Hyundai also used this opportunity to showcase the new Santa Fe RXT, which is an outdoor focused model that gets larger tires and an additional 1.8 inches of ground clearance over the standard model. It also boasts 4,500 lbs. of towing capacity. The 2024 Santa Fe redesign appears to be Hyundai's take on a classic SUV design, but could easily be mistaken for a futuristic electric car.