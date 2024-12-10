2025 Toyota 4Runner: Specs, Pricing, And Everything New

In April 2024, Toyota took the cover off the 2025 Toyota 4Runner with a promise that the SUV would be on sale by the end of 2024. The completely redesigned car came with a long list of features, a barrage of tech, and multiple trims available to consumers.

Advertisement

With just days left for the year to end, news is that Toyota has decided to push back the availability of the vehicle to early 2025. While this might be (slightly) disheartening for those of you keen on getting hold of this sixth-generation SUV before the end of the year, the good news is that you are no longer in the dark as far as the pricing of the different variants is concerned.

What's even better? Well, despite the new car receiving a generational leap over the 2024 model, the prices for the base models have hardly changed. The base variant of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner starts at $40,770 compared to $40,705 for the older 2024 model. However, there is a major disparity in prices at the other end of the spectrum with the higher-spec models. For instance, the range-topping 2024 model 4Runner would have set potential owners back by at least $55,170 as opposed to the top-of-the-line 2025, which is over $10k more expensive at $66,900.

Advertisement

As always, it is vital that you understand that these prices are merely MSRP's and that there will be an additional delivery, processing, and handling fees. Let's take a detailed look at the pricing, specs, and all the new feature additions that have made it to the 2025 model year Toyota 4Runner.