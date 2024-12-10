2025 Toyota 4Runner: Specs, Pricing, And Everything New
In April 2024, Toyota took the cover off the 2025 Toyota 4Runner with a promise that the SUV would be on sale by the end of 2024. The completely redesigned car came with a long list of features, a barrage of tech, and multiple trims available to consumers.
With just days left for the year to end, news is that Toyota has decided to push back the availability of the vehicle to early 2025. While this might be (slightly) disheartening for those of you keen on getting hold of this sixth-generation SUV before the end of the year, the good news is that you are no longer in the dark as far as the pricing of the different variants is concerned.
What's even better? Well, despite the new car receiving a generational leap over the 2024 model, the prices for the base models have hardly changed. The base variant of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner starts at $40,770 compared to $40,705 for the older 2024 model. However, there is a major disparity in prices at the other end of the spectrum with the higher-spec models. For instance, the range-topping 2024 model 4Runner would have set potential owners back by at least $55,170 as opposed to the top-of-the-line 2025, which is over $10k more expensive at $66,900.
As always, it is vital that you understand that these prices are merely MSRP's and that there will be an additional delivery, processing, and handling fees. Let's take a detailed look at the pricing, specs, and all the new feature additions that have made it to the 2025 model year Toyota 4Runner.
Detailed pricing of various 2025 Toyota 4Runner variants
Toyota's updated price list confirms 16 different trim levels of the 4Runner, spread across nine grades. For those interested in settling for one of the 4x2 options, there are four trim levels to choose from (including the base SR5 variant discussed earlier). Positioned above the 4x2 SR5 trim are the 4x2 TRD Sport at $47,250; the 4x2 TRD Sport Premium at $52,610; and the 4x2 Limited at $55,400.
Pricing for the base 4x4 SR5 trim of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner starts at $42,770, going up to $49,190 and $49,250 for the 4x4 TRD Off-Road and 4x4 TRD Sport variants, respectively. Positioned just above these two trims are the 4Runner 4x4 TRD Sport Premium at $54,610 and the 4x4 TRD Off-Road Premium variant, priced at $54,970. Then there is the 4x4 Limited trim of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner that has been priced at $57,400.
In addition to the aforementioned options, Toyota also revealed six different 2025 Toyota 4Runners with its i-Force Max hybrid technology. The most affordable i-Force Max model is the 4x4 TRD Off-Road, which has a starting price of $51,990. This is followed by the TRD Off-Road Premium variant at $57,770 and the 4x4 Limited at $60,200. The three range-topping variants of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner include the 4x4 Platinum i-Force Max at $62,860; the 4x4 Trailhunter at $66,900; and the 4x4 TRD Pro, which is also $66,900.
Key specs of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner
Detailed specs of the sixth-generation 2025 model year have been around for a while now, with Toyota revealing most engine and powertrain-related details back in April 2024. To recap, the ICE-only vehicles get a standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder, turbocharged, double overhead cam (DOHC) i-Force engine that makes 278 horsepower (at 6,000 rpm) and 317 lb-ft of torque (at 1,700 rpm). The 4x2s get between 24 and 26 mpg and the 4x4 models get around 24-25 mpg.
Then there is the i-Force Max option that uses the same engine as above but gets an additional boost of power using an electric motor. The power output on this variant goes up to 326 horsepower (at 6,000 rpm) and 465 lb-ft of torque (at 1,700 rpm). All the hybrid trims of the car are good enough to deliver a 24-mpg highway rating.
Other interesting feature additions to the 2025 Toyota 4Runner include a standard power rear window, a 14-inch touchscreen display (8-inch on the lower-priced models), and Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 technology, which is now offered as standard on all 16 trims of the vehicle. Features that are part of this safety-focused tech include a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, and automatic high beams.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Toyota gets a 36-month/36,000-mile warranty, along with an additional 60-month/60,000-mile warranty to protect buyers from future powertrain-focused issues.