2025 Toyota 4Runner: All The Tech On The New 6th-Gen SUV

Fifteen years after the Toyota 4Runner received its last generational update, Toyota has finally given the famed SUV a much-needed upgrade. The sixth-gen 4Runner is here, and this time around, the reliable SUV gets a complete makeover; built new from the ground up compared to the outgoing fifth-gen model. This update was due long ago, considering the fifth-generation 4Runner — despite several mid-life upgrades — traces its origins back to 2009.

Some 4Runner fans and purists may not be happy with the radical design, tech, and platform changes the 2025 4Runner has undergone. However, considering the overall age of the platform on which the outgoing vehicle was based, this upgrade is necessary.

The outgoing fifth-gen 4Runner is among the most reliable cars one can buy in the U.S. What it isn't known for, however, is for sporting the latest technology. With the 2025 edition of the vehicle, it seems Toyota wants to shed this long-held image of the 4Runner being a tech dinosaur alongside potent 4-wheel drive.

Of course, while most discussions surrounding the sixth-gen 4Runner may center around its Tacoma-inspired design, some of the modern tech Toyota has incorporated into the new car is worth praising.