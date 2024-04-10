2025 Toyota 4Runner: Will There Be A V8 Or V6? Here's What We Know

For over four decades, the 4Runner has been Toyota's poster child for a rugged SUV with four-wheel drive — in case the name did not already make that bit apparent. The 4Runner completed 40 years in the market in 2023, and one of the noteworthy highlights that have been carried over several generations is a V6 powertrain, which justifies its vigor and robustness. Maintaining its ferociousness, Toyota is upgrading the 4Runner with a better-sculpted design and newer i-FORCE powertrain options seen on other vehicles previously. How does this engine differ from the 4.0-liter V6 from the 2023 model of the Toyota 4Runner? Let's find out below.

For years, the Toyota 4Runner has had a nearly identical design and used the company's 1GR-FE V6 engine with a 4.0-liter displacement. The V6 has felt sufficiently outdated, primarily because of its five-speed automatic transmission. The 2025 model, however, is getting a much-needed overhaul in all regards.

Toyota says the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is "all-new from the ground up," and the more aggressive lines along the new design are not the only features supporting this statement. The new 4Runner is built upon Toyota's TNGA-F platform, which is also used on trucks and SUVs such as the Tundra, Tacoma, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser. Its new aspects include two new i-FORCE powertrains that have replaced the previous two-wheel and four-wheel drive, as discussed below.