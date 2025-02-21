2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Review: Affordable Crossover Plays It Safe

Toyota is indelibly associated with hybrids, though it currently has several versions of its electrified drivetrains in production. The RAV4 Hybrid's is different from that of the Prius, for example: it has a bigger gas engine and is more powerful overall. I prefer that of the crossover.

Where the Prius engine can sound disconnected from how the car is actually driving, the RAV4 behaves far more predictably. That's not to say it's necessarily a nice noise — the 2.5-liter gas engine is okay but never going to be accused of being too refined or quiet — but in combination with the continuously variable transmission (CVT) it avoids the swooping and wavering that can leave some hybrids disconcerting. The RAV4's more potent electric motors leave it perkier from a standing start, too, and when diving around town.

There are Normal, Eco, Sport, and Trail drive modes, along with EV Mode. Even at its most punchy, the RAV4 Hybrid certainly isn't a sports SUV — again, you want the PHEV version for maximum pep, though even then the CVT and heavily assisted steering mean this is far from an engaging experience — but there's more than enough power on tap here, for most drivers. Toyota selectively engages the rear motor when drive mode or traction needs demand it.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 is standard across the hybrid line, including pre-collision assistance with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alerts with steering assist, and lane tracing assist. Not every trim gets blind spot warnings and rear cross-traffic alerts, though, nor front and rear parking sensors.